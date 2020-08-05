Clorox and Lysol wipes are down to the lowest prices on Amazon

- Advertisement -

Coronavirus essentials like Clorox wipes, Lysol wipes, and Purell hand sanitizer are still being price-gouged online,

but we managed to dig up a few listings with prices that are much better than what we’ve been seeing lately.

Clorox wipes in particular are a good buy right now,

and we also found Purell sanitizer for less than $1 per ounce,

which is basically unheard of these days on Amazon.

These prices are all still inflat,

but these listings for disinfecting wipes are about half as expensive as other listings we’ve seen over the past month,

so it’s a good time to stock up if you have an urgent need.

If you’re on the lookout for coronavirus essentials that are currently on sale at deep discounts,

there are a few good options you can take advantage of on Amazon.

First and foremost, the retailer’s best-selling 3-ply coronavirus face masks are back on sale today for just $0.50 each and they’re flying off the shelves.

MagiCare KN95 face masks have been even more popular lately among our readers,

and 20-packs have a retail price of just under $70.

Head over to Amazon right now though, and you can pick up 20-packs for just $33 each, which works out to $1.65 per mask.

Top-selling SupplyAID KN95 face masks are also back in stock right now at a lower price, but they could sell out soon.

Also don’t miss out on SupplyAID hand sanitizer with a slight discount —

at 80% alcohol content, it’s even stronger than Purell.

Two things you won’t find on sale right now or anytime soon are disinfecting wipes and Purell hand sanitizer.

The former has been particularly gouged lately,

with Lysol wipes and Clorox wipes selling for as much as $35 per canister.

There are tons of people out there with a desperate need for disinfecting wipes from top brands that they know they can rely on,

so they’re willing to pay these exorbitant prices.

If you’re one of them, however, we’ve got some good news.

It’s going to be a very long time before prices on top brands online really start to come down.

Think mid-2021.

That said, we scoured Amazon today and managed to come across a few listings for disinfecting wipes that are priced at about half of

the crazy prices we’ve been seeing out there over the past few months.

Clorox wipes offer the best value right now, with a price per wipe of $0.23 if you buy individual canisters.

Clorox wipes in Fresh Scent and Clorox wipes in Orange Fusion are both in stock right now,

but you had better believe they’re going to sell out fast so you’ll need to hurry if you want some.

You can also buy packs of Clorox wipes in bulk once those listings inevitably sell out.

You’ll pay $0.24 per wipe, which is about the same.

In addition to those listings, you can also pick up Lysol Disinfecting Wipes right now if you hurry.

You’ll pay $0.27 per wipe when you pick up a 4-pack of 80-count containers.

Again, these prices are all still inflat and you should only buy these wipes if you really need them.

That said, these prices are about half the crazy prices we’ve seen on other listings lately on Amazon,

and this stuff isn’t going to get cheaper anytime soon.

In fact, if Purell prices are any indication,

we can expect disinfecting wipes from top brands to get even more expensive online in the coming weeks and months.