Classroom Of The Elite Season 2: Release Date, Storyline and more!

Anime has a huge fan base across the globe. Be it world, earth, aliens, love, games, or even schools—anime has a whole new yet interesting approach to everything.

Classroom of the Elite is one of them, based on a novel of the same name and later got adapted into a Youkoso Jitsuryoku manga series in January of 2016.

The series is written by Syohgo Kinugasa and illustrated by Yuyu Ichino, and the manga is up to Volume 9.

Season 2

Season one was a big hit that covers the stories from the first three manga books. This leaves 13 volumes of the light series yet to be adapted for an anime series.

Only 3 volumes were covered the anime has enough content to make two or three or more seasons.

So naturally, we can expect a new season but when is the big question?

Release Date

Although there’s no an official date for the release of the second season, it can be expected to come sometime in 2020 or 2021.

Plot

The popular anime series is all about students on a journey to survive a tough academic curriculum.

Also have to get through challenges that are there outside the four walls of classrooms.

The show deals with social problems that teenagers go through these days, like depression, the fear of rejection and missing out, anxiety, etc.

