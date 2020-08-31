Home TV Series Netflix Classroom Of The Elite Season 2: Know The Cast, Plot And Release...
Classroom Of The Elite Season 2: Know The Cast, Plot And Release Date of the show..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
The famous show Classroom of the Elite is a Japanese light novel series. This exciting show includes Psychological thriller genres. The series was first aired on July 12, 2017. And the show was first premiered on Netflix. The show was developed by Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto and Shō Tanaka, Masahito Ikemoto, Ashitate Harutaka, Aya Iizuka, Hideo Itō, Meiko Tsuruta, Yūta Kashiwabara and Mitsuhiro Ogata was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, Suzune Horikita, Kikyou Kushida, Airi Sakura, Kei Karuizawa, Yousuke Hirata and Ken Sudou. The show has till now created one season. Season 1 was aired with 12 episodes. Then the series was renewed for a second season. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 7.4/10 from IMDb and 7.9/10 from Rotten Tomatoes.

Classroom of the Elite season 2 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it. The cast includes Shoya Chiba (Kiyotaka Ayanokji), Akari Kito (Suzune Horikita), Yurika Kubo (Kikyo Kushida), Rina Sato (Sae Chabashira), M.A.O, (Arisu Sakayanagi), Satoshi Hino (Kouhei Katsuragi) and Nao Toyama (Honami Ichinose).

Classroom of the Elite season 2 plot

The plot details hasn’t been revealed yet. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

Classroom of the Elite season 2 Release date

The series has been renewed for a second season. As we know the series was first released on July 12, 2017 on Netflix. but for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world will be back to normal the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season, stay updated with us.

Sonal Sengupta

