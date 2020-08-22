Class Is in Session For ‘Elite’ Season 4 — Meet Cast Members Manu Ríos The New Students

- Advertisement -

Last time we watched the students at Las Encinas about Elite, they were pretty suspects in the murder of classmate Polo Benavent (Álvaro Rico).

Following the death of Marina (María Pedraza) in Season 1, it had been revealed in Season 2 that Polo, rather than Samuel’s brother Nano (Jamie Lorente), was the real killer – and also pretty much a target for everybody searching for revenge.

So, it wasn’t a big surprise when Polo is killed during a nightclub party, and his”buddies” are the primary suspects in the third season.

From the end of Season 3, Polo’s murderer is revealed to become Lu (Danna Paola). On the other hand, the students worked together to cover the deadly accident, so Lu avoided any deadly accident consequences.

Following three years at the wealthy private school in Spain, it was time for the team to graduate, meaning that some recognizable faces won’t be returning for the fourth season of their Netflix series. Let’s take a look at who is left in the cast.

What will Manu Ríos”Élite’character be like?

While specifics about the upcoming season of Élite have been slim, fans can expect to see it earlier than many of their favorite shows filmed at the U.S. Netflix has resumed production in Spain after an unnamed cast member tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m quite happy to be part of this fourth season of Élite!” Ríos stated in an Instagram post. “Many thanks to Netflix España and into the entire team; it’s going to be this cool.” It is unclear whether music or singing will be a part of Ríos’ personality, but it should not come as a surprise if a musician character is explored in Season 4. Besides Manu Ríos, newcomer Pol Granch is a singer, going so far as to win the next season of The X Factor in Spain in 2018.

When will ‘Élite’ Season 4 be released?

Netflix has renewed Élite to get a fourth and fifth season and is rumored to be filming and producing the two seasons one after the other. Don’t expect to see them this year. If we’re lucky, we’ll have to kick 2021 off with a trip back to Las Encinas, and when we are luckier may get the season after that sooner than we think.