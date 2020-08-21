- Advertisement -

During the upcoming several weeks, cities around the usa will see many movie theatres, albeit with strict new safety measures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cities around the usa

It’s a high-stakes experiment since no one knows what the effect will be on public health in cities still reeling in the coronavirus despite.

- Advertisement -

the new cleaning regimen and other processes that theatres will execute.

As of Thursday.

the most recent numbers from Johns Hopkins University reveal that more than 5.5 million people are sickened from the coronavirus in america.

and over 173,000 Americans have expired.

It was one of the most mundane activities in the world.

Following six months of living with all the coronavirus pandemic all around us.

it’s hard for me to wrap my mind around that movie theaters here in Memphis where I

reside are poised to begin reopening Friday — albeit under specific circumstances.

moviegoing experience will feel a lot different for all of the obvious reasons

They are opening on a rolling basis, and the moviegoing experience will feel a lot different for all of the obvious reasons… but still.

People are even dying from COVID-19.

And yet, if I wished to, I could come back to the movies for the first time since the beginning of this season starting tomorrow to see the newest Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged.

(Plot twist: I don’t want to, and that I feel unhinged even considering this.

At least right now.) What’s more, it’s not merely Malco, the regional cinema chain that operates film theaters here in which I reside.

AMC planned to reopen over 100 movie theaters across the US on Thursday as I type these words.

As you can probably imagine, it’s not a job these companies are taking lightly.

and for a taste of the work that has gone on to get theatres like these prepared to reopen.

here’s a few of what Memphis’ Malco series has stated it’s performing to maintain returning moviegoers safe:

Air conditioning unit filtration systems are updated to MERV-11 filters.

which Malco claims remove a greater proportion of contaminants in the air and follow CDC guidelines for air conditioning and air cleaning systems.

All employees and guests must wear face masks at all times (except when eating).

Workers will have their temperature checked prior to starting their shift.

Every other row in the theaters themselves will stay empty.Cities around the usa

One of the chain’s locations near where I live has employed this time of being closed throughout the pandemic to remodel itself and rip out half of its 2,500 seats.

The thinking is that in this new era, a more intimate, clean, and less-crowded experience will be a part of what baits moviegoers back into the theater.

How a lot of you out there are ready to do so?

May 2020 survey searching for a solution

Atom Tickets attempted to measure an answer to that question with the outcomes of a recently announced poll.Cities around the usa

a follow-up to the organization’s May 2020 survey searching for a solution to exactly the exact same issue.

According to the firm, the survey issued on August 17 received over 16,000 answers from US moviegoers. It revealed the following:

Some 74% stated they’re prepared to return to theaters within one month.

and 40% said they’re ready to respond to theaters instantly.

At the exact same time, 15% said they would wait until there is a coronavirus vaccine before returning to theaters.

This poll also found that in regard to the safety measures that audiences would most want to see to feel comfortable about returning, spaced-out chairs is on top of the list.

with a face mask requirement for everyone near the surface of the list.

“We’re encouraged by this new survey and think it’s a fantastic indication for the film industry.

” Matthew Bakal, chairman and co-founder of Atom Tickets, stated in a press release about these results.

“Our statistics also revealed that eagerness to come back to the movies has to do with how frequently you went to the movies before the pandemic rather than by age or region.”

No 2 ways about it, however, theatres have a challenging road ahead of them.

Because let us say, for the sake of argument — even though theatres perform on the safety side entirely correctly and no one gets ill from a visit to the theater.

Christopher Nolan’s

there is still the job of… giving people something to wish to go back for.

It is going to always be several more weeks.

by way of example, prior to blockbuster releases hit the big screen in the united states.

like Christopher Nolan’s oft-delayed Tenet (forthcoming September 3 in the US).

In the meantime, this will probably be the type of thing you encounter now, should you choose to venture back to the theater.

If I wished to visit the theater near me that is reopening tomorrow;

I’ve got a choice of just four films, two of which I have never heard about. Fun times.