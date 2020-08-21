- Advertisement -

Over the upcoming few weeks, cities across the united states will see many movie theaters reopening.

albeit with stringent new safety measures resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a high-stakes experiment because no one knows what the effect will probably be on general health in cities still reeling in the coronavirus despite the new cleaning regimen and other processes that theaters will implement.

As of Thursday, the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University show that over 5.5 million people are sickened from the coronavirus in the usa.

and more than 173,000 Americans have expired.

It used to be one of the most mundane activities on the planet.

After six months of living with the coronavirus pandemic all around us.

it’s hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that film theaters here in Memphis where I live are poised to start reopening Friday — albeit under certain conditions.

They’re opening on a rolling basis, and the moviegoing experience will feel much different for all the obvious reasons… but still.

We are months away from a coronavirus vaccine. People are even dying from COVID-19.

And yet, if I wanted to, I could return to the movies for the first time since the start of this year starting tomorrow to see the new Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged.

(Plot twist: I do not wish to, and I feel unhinged even thinking about this.

At least right now.)

Moreover, it’s not merely Malco, the regional cinema chain that operates movie theaters here in which I reside.

it’s not a task these companies are taking lightly.

and also to get a taste of their work that has gone on to get theatres like those ready to reope.

here’s a few of what Memphis’ Malco chain has stated it’s doing to keep returning moviegoers safe:

Air conditioning unit filtration systems have been updated to MERV-11 filters.

which Malco claims eliminate a greater proportion of contaminants from the atmosphere and follow CDC guidelines for air conditioning and air cleaning systems.

All employees and guests should wear face masks at all times (except when eating).

Workers will have their temperature checked prior to beginning their shift.

The restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized every 30 minutes.

Every other row in the theaters themselves will remain empty.

Among the chain’s places near where I live has employed this time of being closed during the pandemic.

to remodel itself and tear out half of its 2,500 seats.

The thinking is that in this new age, a more intimate, clean.

and less-crowded experience is going to be a part of what baits moviegoers back into the theater. How a lot of you out you’re ready to do so?

Atom Tickets tried to quantify an answer to this question with the results of a newly announced survey.

— which is a follow-up into the company’s May 2020 poll looking for a response to exactly the same problem.

According to the company, the survey issued August 17 received over 16,000 answers from US moviegoers.

It demonstrated the following: Some 74% stated they are ready to return to theatres within one month.

and 40 percent said they’re ready to react to theatres immediately.

At the exact same time, 15% stated they would wait until there’s a coronavirus vaccine prior to returning to theatres.

This poll also found that in terms of the safety measures that audiences would most want to see to feel comfortable about returning.

spaced-out chairs is on top of the listing.

with a face mask necessity for everyone close to the top of the listing.

“Our statistics also showed that eagerness to come back to the movies has to do with how frequently you went to the movies before the pandemic instead of by region or age.”

No 2 ways about it, however, theatres have a challenging road ahead of them.

Because let’s say, for the sake of argument — even though theatres execute on the safety side entirely properly and no one gets sick from a visit to the theater.

there’s still the task of… giving people something to wish to go back for. It will always be a few more weeks.

for example, prior to blockbuster releases hit the big screen in the united states.

like Christopher Nolan’s oft-delayed Tenet (coming September 3 at the US).

In the meantime, this will likely be the kind of thing you encounter now.

in the event you choose to venture back to the theater.

If I wanted to visit the theater near me that’s reopening tomorrow;

I’ve got a selection of just four films, two of which I’ve never heard about.

In addition to Crowe’s Unhinged, there is also a 10th-anniversary showing of Nolan’s Inception and two additional titles — Cut Throat City and Words on Bathroom Walls.

Fun times.