Chinese officials claim Kazakhstan is dealing with an outbreak of a new virus even deadlier than the novel coronavirus

By- Shipra Das
Chinese officials claim Kazakhstan is dealing with an outbreak of a new virus that is even deadlier than the novel coronavirus.

China’s handling of COVID-19 news has been sketchy because the early days of the pandemic,

and it’s unclear why the country is making the claims.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic still raging across the planet,

the last thing we need is another virus that’s even more deadly.

Regrettably, that is what recently popped up in Kazakhstan,

at least according to Chinese health officials.

That is until Kazakhstan officials decided to chime in about the reports and essentially denied the whole thing.

China has not backed down on its first claims and insists that its neighbor is dealing with something quite serious.

Kazakhstan went into lockdown in mid-March within the coronavirus pandemic.

It enacted several of the same constraints we have seen worldwide,

and cases of COVID-19 began to trend downward.

The country made the decision to”reopen,”

or raise many of the lockdown restrictions in early May.

Recently, the infection rate has started to trend up once again.

The nation recently had its reported infections within a moment.

Roughly two weeks ago,

officials reported nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 instances in one day,

which will be a record for the nation.

The government has called the”next wave,”

and it’s comparable to what many different countries,

such as the United States,

are currently fighting,

but whether there’s a new virus running rampant in the nation remains unclear.

Kazakhstan officials have noticed a huge spike in pneumonia from the country,

and as we all know,

COVID-19 emerged as unidentified pneumonia in China until it was isolated and named.

However, there is no actual evidence,

the disease is anything aside from a combination of seasonal illness and undiagnosed COVID-19 infections,

so it’s odd that China would immediately jump to announcing a new virus was on the loose.

Or, perhaps it’s not so odd.

China’s handling of this coronavirus pandemic has been interesting, to say the least.

The country has retained a great deal of information about the pandemic and its own process of fighting it from the general public.

Reports out of China indicate that the situation in certain areas was much,

much worse than Chinese officials were asserting,

so perhaps it is not a stretch to believe,

China was eager to draw attention away from itself by claiming that a new virus in a different country was more of a difficulty.

In any circumstance, it has now been more than a month because China made its initial claims,

and Kazakhstan has yet to report the development of anything other than an increase in COVID-19 instances.

Shipra Das

