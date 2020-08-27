Chinese Officials Assert Neighbouring Nation OKazakhstan Is Coping With an epidemic of a new virus

- Advertisement -

Chinese officials assert the neighbouring nation of Kazakhstan is coping with an epidemic of a new virus that’s even deadlier than the book coronavirus.

Chinese

- Advertisement -

Kazakhstan officials say there is no new virus, though the nation is dealing with a spike in COVID-19 cases.

hina’s handling of COVID-19 news continues to be contested since the early days of the pandemic, and it is unclear why the country is making the promises.

Together with the continuing coronavirus pandemic still raging across the planet, the last thing we want is another virus that’s even more fatal.

Regrettably, that is, at least according to Chinese health officials.

The initial reports sounded pretty dire, with the new”unknown pneumonia” carrying a higher fatality rate than COVID-19, and cases piling up quickly.

It was really, that’s until Kazakhstan officials chose to chime in on the reports and basically.

China has not backed down on its first claims and insists that its neighbour is addressing something severe.

Kazakhstan went into lockdown in mid-March over the coronavirus pandemic.

It enacted a number of the same restrictions we’ve seen globally, and instances of COVID-19 started to trend downward.

Recently, the infection rate has started to trend upward once more.

The country recently had its reported illnesses in a single day.

Approximately two weeks ago, officials said almost 2,000 new COVID-19 instances in one day, which is a listing for the nation.

The government has called the”next wave,” and it’s comparable to what many different countries,

such as the United States, are now battling, but whether there’s a brand new virus running rampant in the country remains unclear.

Kazakhstan officials have noted that a huge spike in pneumonia from the nation,

and as all of us know, COVID-19 emerge as unidentifie pneumonia in China until it was isolated and name.

But, there is no real evidence that the disease is anything other

than a combination of seasonal disease and undiagnose COVID-19 infections, so, strangely,

China would immediately jump to declaring that a new virus was on the loose

Or, perhaps it’s not so strange.

China’s handling of this coronavirus pandemic has been remarkable, to say the least.

The country has retained a great deal of information about the epidemic

and its procedure for battling it from the public.

Reports from China suggest that the situation in certain regions was much,

much worse than Chinese officials were claiming,

so maybe it’s not a stretch to believe that China was eager to draw attention away from itself by claiming

that a new virus in a different country was even more of a difficulty.

Whatever the circumstance, it has now been more than a month since China made its initial claims,

and Kazakhstan has yet to report the development of anything aside from an increase in COVID-19 instances.

If there was a new virus in the country that was even worse than the novel coronavirus,

it is sure taking its time.