Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What’s The Show About?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina enthusiasts will be sad to know that the coming season is also the last one.

In an announcement created from early July, Netflix verified that while the hit show will be returning for a fourth season later this year, it will be the last one.

The series centers on the trials and tribulations of a young Sabrina Spellman, gloriously played by Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka. She struggles with her identity for a half-witch.

As well as facing everyday dramas like most adolescents, Sabrina also must battle (literal) demons and the Dark Lord.

Ahead of its coming later this season, here’s everything you want to know about season four…

Why has Chilling Adventures of Sabrina been cancelled?

Netflix didn’t give a reason for the series ending after-show four.

After the announcement, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted a heartfelt message on interpersonal networking, writing: “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everybody’s favorite witch, has been an absolute joy.

“I’m beyond grateful to the team, writers, editors, assistants, and everybody else to pour so much love into the dark fantasy of a series.

“I am also thankful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros, Berlanti Television, and Archie Comics for allowing us to tell the story we all wanted to inform, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see part.”

Kiernan Shipka, who plays Sabrina, shared an image on Instagram captioned: “FINAL PART LETS GOOO WITCHES!!!!!!!”

Other cast members have shared their enthusiasm, including Gavin Leatherwood, who performs with Sam Corlett, and Nicholas, who stars as Caliban.

When is season 4 coming to Netflix?

Regrettably, there’s no release date for the season yet – however, the final eight episodes are set to air.

There’s no pattern to the release dates for its series – year one was released in season 3 in January 2020, season 2 in April 2019, and October 2018 – so we are going to have to await an official Netflix announcement to find out more.

What’s the show about?

Based on the Archie comic book series of the exact same title, Chilling Adventures follows the spooky happenings of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) half-witch-half-mortal adolescent.

Much like the popular’90s series (that starred Melissa Joan Hart), the show features characters like Harvey Kinkle, Hilda Spellman, Zelda Spellman, and Salem Saberhagen (though Salem doesn’t speak in the Netflix movie ).

On the other hand, the Netflix variant is much darker than the original show. Sabrina was seen by series 3 once again, needing to choose between family and friends or her throne.

Fans are desperate to know how the show will conclude, and Netflix says that the very last episodes will probably see”The Eldritch Terrors descend upon Greendale,” including: “The coven should fight each frightening threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things.

“As the witches wage war, with the assistance of The Fright Club, Nick starts to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s core, but is it too late?”