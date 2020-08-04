Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And May Not Be Cancelled After All?

- Advertisement -

Good news, Witches! Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may not be cancelled after all. Fans of the Netflix show were devastated to learn that their favorite show after their cherished half-mortal, half-witch, would end with season 4. Now, however, there are whispers that the series might not be ending prematurely after all. But what is sparking the rumors, and could Chilling Adventures of Sabrina be spared?

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to mention that Netflix had picked to cancel Chilling Adventures of Sabrina after four short seasons. It came as a shock to fans since it premiered in December of 2018 since the series had garnered a relatively strong viewership. Besides healthy amounts, the show received ratings from audiences and critics alike. Still, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, that served as the showrunner for its series, declared that season 4 would be the fans would see of Sabrina.

When will Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 be released on Netflix?

There is not any release date for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 only yet the fact it is expected to air at a certain point in late 2020. Season 3 struck Netflix on 24th January 2020, so it may be worthwhile yet before the fourth installment is published on the streamer.

If the release pattern is anything like using the first two batches (Component 1 was released in October 2018, with Section 2 following in April 2019), we could expect Part 4 to land in November or December — but we will keep you updated with more official information when it comes.

What will Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 be about?

Season 3 watched Sabrina head to rescue her boyfriend, whose body held back AKA Sabrina’s creepy actual father, the Dark Lord. The show expanded on the show’s mythology, introducing viewers to a whole new (under)world.

She could allow the injustices happening in Hell to go unchallenged, vowing to bring Satan’s direction. The series took a leaf out of this Avengers: Endgame messed around with all the timelines that were previous, resulting in two co-existing Sabrinas in the day and one which returns to Greendale and playbook.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TheWrap in January that Season 4 would likely be”following both Sabrinas concurrently moving ahead.”

“We are still shooting, and we are kind of down to our last couple of episodes of Season 4, which is really, really fun,” he explained. “Each component has its own sort of individuality, and Season 4 differs from Season 3, where a lot of it had been set in Hell, we have this. But each episode of Season 4 is similar to its own mini horror movie, which is exciting.”

A broader synopsis was given by Netflix in July 2020, claiming that”The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale.

“The coven must fight each terrifying hazard invisibly (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to list a few), all leading up to…The Void, that’s the End of All Things.

“Since the witches wage war, with the assistance of this Fright Club, Nick begins to gradually make his way back to Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

Who’s in the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4?

Rounding out the Spellman clan headed by Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina are Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings) as Aunt Zelda, Lucy Davis (The Office) as Aunt Hilda and Chance Perdomo as cousin Ambrose.

Sabrina’s mortal friends are played by Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle), Jaz Sinclair (Rosalind Walker), and Lachlan Watson (Theo Putnam). Watson and Gavin Leatherwood, who plays Sabrina’s warlock boyfriend Nick Scratch, were upped to series regulars for Season 3, and they are expected to play major roles in Season 4.

Additionally likely to return would be Michelle Gomez (Mary Wardwell/Lilith/Madam Satan), Tati Gabrielle (Prudence Blackwood), and Richard Coyle (Father Blackwood).

Will Season 4 be the last series of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

There’s a yes — unless another network picks up the show — with Netflix having declared in July 2020 that season 4 would be the final chapter of this saga.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa informed TV Line, “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an Unbelievable honour from Day One.

“The cast, starting with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. For pouring love into this dream of a 28, I am thankful to everybody, editors, writers, assistants, and the team.

“I’m also thankful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and Archie Comics for allowing us to tell the story we wanted to inform, the way we wanted to tell it. We can not wait for all to visit Season 4.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but you can rewatch the music video in the meantime…

