Chief Of Staff Season 3: Characters Can We Expect To See Some New Faces? Find Out Every Detail Here!!

By- Alok Chand
With Reveals Like Chief Of Staff Season 3, Netflix has been steadily updating the listing of Korean dramas that are heavily influential. Comprising of participating political thrillers and spy action series, K-dramas are becoming the go-to-destination to have a great time. One such show is Chief of Staff.

Chief Of Staff Season 3

Chief Of Staff is a South Korean television series composed by Lee Dae-il and led by Kwak Jung-hwan and the first season aired from June 14 to July 13, 2019, on JTBC. At the same time, the second season aired from November 11 to December 10, 2019. Both seasons left a good impression on the audiences.

When Will Chief Of Staff Season 3 Release?

The last season of this show aired in 2019 with a total of ten episodes on Netflix and JTBC. But after that, there has been no news concerning the K-drama’s renewal for season 3.

Thinking about the current situation in which the pandemic has ceased the productions globally, we don’t expect to hear much. So after everything goes back to normal, we will most probably hear good news given the popularity of Chief of Staff.

What Will Be The Cast Of Chief Of Staff Season 3?

So far as the cast is concerned, we can anticipate the majority of the original form to back for season 3.

Lee Jung-Jae will probably be back as Jang Tae-Joon, who is used at the National Assembly. Shin Min-a will perform Kang Seon-Yeong, a lawyer along with also the host of a television series where she discusses various political topics.

Other returnees will include — Lee Elijah like Yoon Hye-won, Kim Dong-jun as Han Do-kyeong, Jung Jin-young as Lee Seong-min, Jung Woong-in as Won-sik, Kim Kap-soo as Song-Hee-shop, and I’m Won-hee as Go Seok-man.

What’s The Story Of Chief Of Staff Season 3 Be?

Jang Tae-Joon is a young guy who graduated from the Korean National Police University. He unites as an aide in the National Assembly after previously working as a detective. He gained more energy with this and succeeded in making his boss a party agent.

On the flip side, Kang Seon-Yeong functions as the spokesperson for the celebration, after previously working as a lawyer and hosting a lawful television show. Gradually she developed feelings for Jang and the two start dating unwittingly.

In all, the show provides an insight into the legislative workings of the Korean government. With numerous legislative offices, committee meetings, and long dialogue deliveries, the narrative progresses slowly.

So expect the identical amount of potential and spins, along with a detailed political-themed narrative from year three too.

Alok Chand

