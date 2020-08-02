‘Chernobyl’ dominates winners at virtual TV BAFTAs 2020

- Advertisement -

Chernobyl was the large winner at tonight’s (July 31) digital TV BAFTAs.

The Sky and HBO nuclear disaster series picked up two main awards for finest mini-series and leading actor, for Jared Harris taking its complete to 9 BAFTAs following the show’s latest victory at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards. You possibly can watch highlights below.

The End Of The F***ing World additionally took two prizes – for drama series, and supporting actress for Naomi Ackie as did Stath Lets Flats, starring Jamie Demetriou, which picked up gongs for scripted comedy and male efficiency in a comedy programme.

[email protected]’s Naomi Ackie, Jessy Barden and Alex Lawther are sending an enormous shout-out to all of the forged and crew that made their Drama Series win doable 🏆 #VirginMediaBAFTAs #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Bcfci5FPfS — BAFTA (@BAFTA) July 31, 2020

Sian Clifford beat her on-screen sister and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to win the feminine efficiency in a comedy programme prize.

Elsewhere, Idris Elba acquired the night’s special award, for his artistic contribution to television and his work selling range and new expertise within the trade.

“I really feel very grounded coming from east London, the place I used to be born and raised, and I do know that in east London we try to deal with individuals with respect as a result of everybody comes from the identical fabric,” he mentioned.

“On this planet of movie and tv nothing is completely different, in different phrases nobody is completely different, so me giving a chance to another person is simply a part of my inheritance, a part of my upbringing.”

Elba additionally joked that “at some point I would get an performing award however till that day I’m going to make extra alternatives for extra actors, extra writers and extra individuals to return and inform their story”.

This year’s “must-see second” award, the one prize voted for by the public, went to Gavin And Stacey for the scene wherein Nessa proposed to Smithy throughout final yr’s Christmas particular comeback.

This year’s event was broadcast from a closed-doors studio with host Richard Ayoade and among the award presenters there in particular person, because of the coronavirus pandemic .

The nominees accepted their prizes online.