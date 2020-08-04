- Advertisement -

Champagne In Crisis Talks—Grapes Might Be Destroyed Due To Poor Sales

Champagne In Crisis Talks producers have been hit hard by the pandemic–fewer people are able to celebrate occasions and come together in groups where champagne is traditionally drunk.

A crisis meeting has been called for August 18th, where decisions will have to be made about whether to destroy excess grapes or sell them to make hand sanitizer–both of which would have been unthinkable one year ago.

More people have been drinking more under lockdown conditions. In the U.K., wine merchants saw a huge 40% increase in sales, year on year in May. In the U.S., boxed wine sales grew by 53%. But champagne sales have plummeted Champagne In Crisis Talks.

France accounts for over half of the world’s champagne sales and with the country under lockdown for two months, sales were down by 70% in May.

Other high-end alcohol producers have also suffered, notably in the chablis and burgundy regions. There is simply too much excess wine, without possible buyers. The French wine industry is also beleaguered by the tariffs imposed by the U.S.”

The Champagne Committee, known in France as CIVC, represents approximately 16,000 winemakers and controls harvests strictly to regulate sales. In May, it halted pre-sales of champagne to bolster prices and now they are being forced to consider further action.

At a meeting on August 18, they are expected to impose stringent caps which will result in either destroying the famous champagne grapes or sending them to make hand sanitizer.