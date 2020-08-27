Home Technology CDC no longer recommends a 14-day self-quarantine period
CDC no longer recommends a 14-day self-quarantine period

By- Nitu Jha
Coronavirus travel limitations may still be in place for specific destinations.

CDC no longer recommends

Always, the CDC no longer recommends a 14-day self-quarantine period after domestic or global travel.

even if traveling to and from regions with higher COVID-19 transmission rates.

US states may nevertheless mandate quarantines regardless of the CDC’s newest recommendations.
If you absolutely must go on a visit right now, you ought to avoid crowds of individuals as far as possible, wash your hands frequently, and put on a face mask at all times.

Then, the probability of contracting COVID-19 does not disappear entirely because the virus is quite contagious.

Recent research has proven that airplanes may be safer than we’d have believed when it comes to COVID-19 distribute, but the threat is still there.

These studies do not cover what happens within the airport during the various actions that precede a genuine flight. Not to mention there are loads of other transport techniques which will be riskier.

