CDC Just Changed Its Coronavirus Testing Guidelines For People Who Show No Symptoms

- Advertisement -

CDC has just changed its coronavirus testing guidelines for people who show no symptoms — after contact with a Verified COVID-19 patient.

CDC

The agency claims that testing is not always mandatory without unless COVID-19 symptoms present,

- Advertisement -

a marked change in tone in contrast to prior versions of the document.

Experts worry that the new recommendations might give people a false sense of safety,

and some people that are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic may think they pose no threat to themselves or others.

It could look like the novel coronavirus has been with us forever, but it’s only really been around eight months.

These were eight busy months for everyone involved with handling the outbreak,

from frontline employees and public health officials to researchers analyzing the virus.

Even after eight months, we keep learning new things about the virus, which will not change anytime soon.

The virus remains young, and a number of its secrets are just now starting to come to light.

That explains why the various agencies that oversee the answer to COVID-19 on a nationwide or international level alter their guidelines frequently with new info.

The CDC was adapting its COVID-19 data pages regularly,

Upgrading, and even changing its.

That’s really how things should work with almost any new health crisis.

However, not all these upgrades are, and at times it requires a little while for people to notice them.

Also, some of these updates might not necessarily be good news for the public,

and the most recent discovery is somewhat about.

The CDC has shifted its COVID-19 testing instructions to indicate that individuals who think they were exposed to the virus but don’t show any symptoms don’t have anything to worry about.

The agency changed its guidelines before this week, revising its advice on testing for those that may be infected but are pre-symptomatic or even curable

There’s quite a difference between those two categories.

The former might not show symptoms initially, but they could be infectious before the initial COVID-19 signs begin appearing.

Health experts still disagree on the contagiousness of all COVID-19 patients who don’t have symptoms,

but scientists proved these people today develop high viral loads, and they might really be infectious.

If you guess you came in contact with an infected individual, a test could give you a very clear answer, and it may save lives.

The quicker a positive COVID-19 diagnosis comes from, the faster you can take steps, whether that’s self-isolation or a consult with a doctor.

In addition to that, you may be unknowingly spreading the potentially deadly disease.

But the CDC currently says that”in case you’ve been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person having a COVID-19 disease for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms,

then you do not necessarily require a test unless you’re a vulnerable person or your healthcare

provider or local or state public health officials suggest that you take one.”

In equity, the CDC doesn’t stop anyone from getting a test.

The bureau notes that a negative test doesn’t necessarily mean you’re in the clear,

which is true as well.

should still wait a couple of days between the suspected contact and the actual test, to provide the virus period to multiply if it is present on your system.

It will not appear instantly in tests.

A former version of the guidelines stated that”testing is suggested for all close contacts” of individuals infected with COVID-19 regardless of symptoms

The former version also focused on”the potential for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission” to spread the disease.

But experts disagree with the revision, The New York Times clarifies .

The new guidelines may increase the spread of the virus and delay treatments.

“That is potentially harmful,” infectious disease specialist Dr Krutika Kuppalli advise The Times.

“you’re not searching for a lot of individuals that are potential spreaders of disease. I feel like this will make things worse.”

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and that’s a massive change,” adding that the new guidelines might be misinterpreted.

may believe that if they do not have symptoms, they can not infect others —

but we know that is not correct. Just a couple of weeks ago,

we learn of a man who died after being subject to an asymptomatic carrier at a post-lockdown barbecue.

The COVID-19 patient believe he would not be a threat to others because he had no signs.

It is unclear what prompte the CDC shift.

The Times claims that questions about the matter were directe to some Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson who said

,”the decision to be teste should be made in cooperation with public health officials or your

healthcare provider based on individual circumstances and the status of community spread.”