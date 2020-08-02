Home Entertainment Catch Fresh Drama On Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 5
EntertainmentStreamingTop StoriesTV Series

Catch Fresh Drama On Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 5

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -

It’s almost time to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 online for all the juicy new drama coming to the Bravo TV series. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast are back — and there’s a new wife joining them this time.

Can We Talk About Ashley Darby’s Dramatic Hair Change in RHOP Season 5?

Season 5 Cast

Season 5 will feature Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard Bassett and newcomer Wendy Osefo, a a Nigerian-American political commentator. RHOP is the eighth Real Housewives show and the second, after Atlanta, to star mostly Black women.

Potomac was originally set to premiere in May, but due to the pandemic, Bravo decided to hold off to make sure it had enough programming in August.

“I’m not even bragging,” said Candiace said recently. “Everyone has been, like, drooling with bated breath waiting for this premiere.”

And Karen teased to E! News, “But you get to see all of us: seven dynamic women who are intelligent, ambitious. Just strong women with sass, class and drama. We bring it all this season. RHOP is a five-year veteran now. I think we know how to bring our honesty, our truth with the sass and the class, so It’s going to be powerful. It’s fire. It’s fire this season.”

Also Read:   Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

As for the new cast member, Karen had this to say about Wendy: “Wendy is a dynamic individual. I think you guys are gonna love her and take her as she comes. She’s intelligent, she’s a professor. She’s funny too, and just as with getting to know anyone you’re going to have challenges here and there but overall, Wendy was a hoot.”

Also Read:   Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 5. Plus, check out the first look preview trailer below:

How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac  season 5 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Bravo isn’t available everywhere doesn’t mean you can’t watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 if you’re away from home. Watching RHOP’s new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN. You can stream the show from wherever you go.

Also Read:   Hannibal: Creator Shared Details For The Season 4 Of The Series!!!

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It’s also compatible with loads of devices – from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You’ll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 in the US

American Housewives fans can watch the Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 premiere episode Sunday, August 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo if they have a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can also watch it on demand or online at BravoTV.com.

If you’ve already cut the cord, you can watch RHOP live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Also Read:   The Mandalorian Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels, including Bravo.

Also Read:   The Orville Season 3: Release Date, Cast details and more!

Right now, you can sign up for Sling TV and get a free, 3-day trial. The Sling Blue package costs $30 and come with over 50 top channels including Bravo, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime, Syfy and USA.

How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 in Canada

Canadian fans of Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 can tune into season 5 at the same time and day as their neighbors, Sundays at 9 p.m. on Slice.

Riverdale Season 5: Latest Update For Release Date On CW And Netflix?

How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 in the UK

UK viewers should be able to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 online at Hayu the day after it airs in the U.S. Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 per month (after a one-month free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows, including RHOBH.

- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

The Politician Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
There's more than one important election happening in the calendar year 2020 but, alas, the only one I can muster any energy to invest...
Read more

All The Notable New TV Shows To Watch This Month

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
A refreshing slate of new TV shows for August 2020 is here, so we can cool off while watching in blessed air conditioning. The...
Read more

Amazon to Take on SpaceX – satellites to supply high-speed Internet services

Education Pooja Das -
Amazon to Take on SpaceX With Over $10 Billion Invest Amazon to Take on SpaceX - Amazon said it would invest more than $10 billion...
Read more

Netflix: Is “Love Is Blind” Season 2 Happening?

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Netflix has said "I do" to Love Is Blind season 2. The hit dating reality series generated a ton of buzz on social media...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
Imagine if lovers are getting mad about this man whose one punch is enough to lead the most dangerous and biggest monsters to hell....
Read more

House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
House of Cards is the most popular show that depicts the complex details about American Presidential politics. It is a six-seasoned show with a...
Read more

Good Girls Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Latest Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
What Do we expect from Season of 4 of Good Girls? What are the current updates? This is what we know about the cast,...
Read more

On My Block Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Status

Netflix Anand mohan -
On My Block is a teen comedy-drama web tv series. It is Made by Lauren Lungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. The series first...
Read more

Bosch Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Bosch Season 7, Bosch is a police procedural television series made by Michael Connelly and developed by Eric Overmyer. The show made by Amazon...
Read more

Grace And Frankie Season 7 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Details

Netflix Anand mohan -
"Grace and Frankie" is one of those web television series who is well known for its classic comedy with thrilling spins. It is available...
Read more
© World Top Trend