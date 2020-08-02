Catch Fresh Drama On Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 5

- Advertisement -

It’s almost time to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 online for all the juicy new drama coming to the Bravo TV series. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast are back — and there’s a new wife joining them this time.

Season 5 Cast

Season 5 will feature Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard Bassett and newcomer Wendy Osefo, a a Nigerian-American political commentator. RHOP is the eighth Real Housewives show and the second, after Atlanta, to star mostly Black women.

Potomac was originally set to premiere in May, but due to the pandemic, Bravo decided to hold off to make sure it had enough programming in August.

“I’m not even bragging,” said Candiace said recently. “Everyone has been, like, drooling with bated breath waiting for this premiere.”

And Karen teased to E! News, “But you get to see all of us: seven dynamic women who are intelligent, ambitious. Just strong women with sass, class and drama. We bring it all this season. RHOP is a five-year veteran now. I think we know how to bring our honesty, our truth with the sass and the class, so It’s going to be powerful. It’s fire. It’s fire this season.”

As for the new cast member, Karen had this to say about Wendy: “Wendy is a dynamic individual. I think you guys are gonna love her and take her as she comes. She’s intelligent, she’s a professor. She’s funny too, and just as with getting to know anyone you’re going to have challenges here and there but overall, Wendy was a hoot.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 5. Plus, check out the first look preview trailer below:

How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Bravo isn’t available everywhere doesn’t mean you can’t watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 if you’re away from home. Watching RHOP’s new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN. You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It’s also compatible with loads of devices – from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You’ll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 in the US

American Housewives fans can watch the Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 premiere episode Sunday, August 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo if they have a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can also watch it on demand or online at BravoTV.com.

If you’ve already cut the cord, you can watch RHOP live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels, including Bravo.

Right now, you can sign up for Sling TV and get a free, 3-day trial. The Sling Blue package costs $30 and come with over 50 top channels including Bravo, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime, Syfy and USA.

How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 in Canada

Canadian fans of Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 can tune into season 5 at the same time and day as their neighbors, Sundays at 9 p.m. on Slice.

How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 in the UK

UK viewers should be able to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 online at Hayu the day after it airs in the U.S. Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 per month (after a one-month free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows, including RHOBH.