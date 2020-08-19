Home TV Series Netflix Castlevania star gives new update on season 4
TV SeriesNetflixTop Stories

Castlevania star gives new update on season 4

By- Anish Yadav
- Advertisement -

Castlevania voice actress Alejandra Reynoso says that the upcoming season 4 is”going to be amazing.”

Known for her role as monster slayer Sypha Belnades in the Netflix cartoon series, the American actress recently spoke to CBR about production on the newest episodes.

- Advertisement -

“With regard to season 4, the only thing I could say is that there is just one because Netflix has stated as much,” she teased.

“It’s coming, and it’s going to be amazing, I will say that. The staff at Powerhouse [Animation Studios] is hard in the office, along with a few individuals that are amazing and talented, are leading the ship.

Also Read:   Castlevania Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

“You have got the Deats Brothers that are heading that boat, and they’re excellent captains. The entire team supporting the project is so amazing and so talented and invested in producing a bit of art, but it’s a great story, and they’re great characters.

There’s not a single personality in that, no matter how little they may be, that is Only a two-dimensional character. That’s incredibly exciting.

Also Read:   Castlevania Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Although drastically different from the likes of Family Guy, Rick, and Morty or South Park, Castlevania’s global success as an adult-orientated cartoon is something else that the star highlighted.

“It’s also great to see how this has kind of released a renaissance of animation at the West because, for so long, especially you see coming out of Japan, you notice animation utilized as a medium, not a genre,” she said.

Also Read:   Castlevania Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and What is Isaac upto?

“It is not relegated to only being for children and telling that a very specific kind of story. You have seen a huge resurgence of this, and that I feel like Castlevania was very much at the forefront of that, back in season 1, back in 2017.”

Castlevania seasons 1-3 is streaming now on Netflix.

- Advertisement -
Anish Yadav

Must Read

Castlevania star gives new update on season 4

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Castlevania voice actress Alejandra Reynoso says that the upcoming season 4 is"going to be amazing." Known for her role as monster slayer Sypha Belnades in...
Read more

Black Lightning Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, What’s The Air Date For The Upcoming Of The Series?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
What can we expect from Season of Black Dragon? What are the current updates? This is everything we know about the cast, release date,...
Read more

Fast & Furious 9 Here Is Everything You Know So Far

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Fast & Furious 9 (aka Fast and Furious 9 or F9) already came near its release from May 2020. Almost everything was finalized and...
Read more

Scientists have seen exciting changes in the South Atlantic Anomaly.

Technology Pooja Das -
  Earth's magnetic field Scientists have seen exciting changes in the South Atlantic Anomaly, which is an area of Earth's magnetic field which has a significant...
Read more

The Stranger Season 3 Introduction, Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot And Everything We Know So Far

Netflix Anish Yadav -
The Stranger Season 2: Introduction This British series is one of the best thriller series, and it had been made by four executive producers, specifically...
Read more

Wentworth Season 8? Have Makers Dropped A Release Date? And Click To Know More.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
Foxtel has released Wentworth Season 8 weeks. An awaited prison dramatization assortment revived a few months is back to gratification this July. Sooner than...
Read more

High Fidelity Season 2: Netflix Possible Reasons For Delay Update?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Streaming service Hulu has talented subscribers with shows and show over time with more. 1 such show, High Fidelity has managed to grab from...
Read more

Breathe Season 2 Title, Cast, Release Date Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video See And Click To Know More.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Two is an exciting thriller drama show by a dad whose love can save a life or take 22. It is generated by Abundantia...
Read more

McMafia Season 2: Netflix Release Date Is There A Possibility Here’s What We Know?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
McMafia, a hit series from AMC and BBC, was seen in 2018. Since that time lovers are waiting for some upgrades, Grantchester celebrity James...
Read more

Counting On Season 11: Netflix What The Release Date And Plot Details Update?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The show is. The thriller series follows the narrative of this Duggar youths, with the old exciting episodes focusing expressly on Jessa Seewald and...
Read more
© World Top Trend