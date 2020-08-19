Castlevania star gives new update on season 4

- Advertisement -

Castlevania voice actress Alejandra Reynoso says that the upcoming season 4 is”going to be amazing.”

Known for her role as monster slayer Sypha Belnades in the Netflix cartoon series, the American actress recently spoke to CBR about production on the newest episodes.

- Advertisement -

“With regard to season 4, the only thing I could say is that there is just one because Netflix has stated as much,” she teased.

“It’s coming, and it’s going to be amazing, I will say that. The staff at Powerhouse [Animation Studios] is hard in the office, along with a few individuals that are amazing and talented, are leading the ship.

“You have got the Deats Brothers that are heading that boat, and they’re excellent captains. The entire team supporting the project is so amazing and so talented and invested in producing a bit of art, but it’s a great story, and they’re great characters.

There’s not a single personality in that, no matter how little they may be, that is Only a two-dimensional character. That’s incredibly exciting.

Although drastically different from the likes of Family Guy, Rick, and Morty or South Park, Castlevania’s global success as an adult-orientated cartoon is something else that the star highlighted.

“It’s also great to see how this has kind of released a renaissance of animation at the West because, for so long, especially you see coming out of Japan, you notice animation utilized as a medium, not a genre,” she said.

“It is not relegated to only being for children and telling that a very specific kind of story. You have seen a huge resurgence of this, and that I feel like Castlevania was very much at the forefront of that, back in season 1, back in 2017.”

Castlevania seasons 1-3 is streaming now on Netflix.