“Castlevania Season 4”: What The Upcoming Season Holds For Carmilla? And Every Single Detail You Need

Castlevania is an American web television series on Netflix. It is Regarded as a Dark Fantasy Action Drama Series with a whopping 8.2 stars on IMDB. Konami bases on a Japanese video game series Castlevania this series. Its art style is inspired by Japanese anime and Ayami Kojima’s artwork in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The first Season released in 2017 and renewed in 2020 and 2018 for two more seasons. On March 27, 2020, Netflix announced they had renewed the show for one more Season.

Castlevania Season 4 Release Date

The Netflix and this show’s makers have given the green light. On the other hand, the show’s makers didn’t announce the upcoming Season’s official date. And as due to the pandemic situation, the series is not likely to release in 2020. It will somewhere release in 2021 or 2022’s middle.

Castlevania season 4 Cast

Currently, few will be repeating their roles in season 4 too. It includes:

Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont

James Callis as Adrian “Alucard” Tepes

Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades

Theo James as Hector

Adetokumboh M’Cormack as Isaac

Jaime Murray as Carmilla

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenore

Yasmine AI Massri as Morana

Ivana Milicevic as Striga

Bill Nighy as Saint Germain

There is also a prediction that dad and Alucard’s mother may be back too. Should this happen, Graham McTavish and Emily Swallow will play their role as Lisa Tepes and Vlad Dracula Tepes.

Plot and Theories

The story of Castlevania is about Vlad Tepes AKA Dracula. War is declared by Vlad on the people of Wallachia. His wife, Lisa Tepes, is accused of witchcraft and burnt at stake, if. Trevor Belmont, the final survivor of the Belmont clan, a disgraced family. Belmont Clan was particularly known for Vampire killing. Therefore Trevor agrees to fight the Dracula. Belmont teams up with a Sypha(a magician) and Alucard, son of Dracula himself, half Human and half a Dracula for this particular assignment. Vlad Tepes summons an army of creatures from hell for revenge.

Theories suggest that Alucard will use his father’s dark energy and may betray his friends. There is also huge speculation concerning the release of the Infinite Corridor, which might pave the way for Dracula to return.