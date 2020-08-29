Castlevania Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Latest Updates On Production Schedules Revealed!

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s Castlevania is in the news to get a shocking rejig in the throw. Warren Ellis, the renowned comic writer, is confirmed to be departing the franchise, a report shown. Facing alleged sexual misconduct, Warren Ellis is one of the largest backbones of this Castlevania tv series.

What’s Warren Ellis Leaving Castlevania?

According to reports, Warren Ellis was a stalwart in the comic industry. Still, his involvement in allegations of sexual conduct from several women in the past couple of years has grabbed attention. Warren Ellis reportedly abused young girls for at least a decade.

Castlevania is made and produced by Warren Ellis, and he is no longer a part of the production team, but he finishes his responsibilities for its upcoming Castlevania Season 4.

Castlevania Season 4 Cast Updates

The next throw has been finalized for Castlevania Season 4:

Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont,

Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades,

James Callis as Alucard,

Theo James as Hector,

Adetokumboh M’Cormack as Isaac,

Jaime Murray as Carmilla,

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenore,

Bill Nighy as St. Germain,

Jason Isaacs as The Judge

Rila Fukushima as Sumi

Apart from this, Alucard’s mother and dad are likely to generate a return too.

Castlevania Season 4 Release Date

The video game series, Castlevania introduced its third season in March 2020. After receiving several accolades, the buzz around Castlevania Season 4 has jeopardized.

Thinking about the present allegations on Warren Ellis, the showrunner we expect further flaws in the recent release date announcement for the fourth season of Castlevania.

There has been a gap of fifteen months between the first seasons, and the same has been observed for the third season too.

Castlevania Season 4 is scheduled to release in June 2021. Considering the present pandemic scenario and Warren Ellis’ allegations, we anticipate further delays in the return of Castlevania.

Apart from this, Adi Shankar, who is the executive producer, is currently occupied with his duties for a series based on the adaptation Devil May Cry’.