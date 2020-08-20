Castlevania Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Possible Reasons For Delay?

- Advertisement -

Castlevania is another anime setting its title on the planet, and this anime is based on a video game which has been adored by many, with 3 incredible seasons lovers are highly expecting season 4 of Castlevania.

So, for most of the fans excited about a potential season 4 to Castlevania, we have some fantastic news.

RENEWAL AND RELEASE DATE FOR CASTLEVANIA SEASON 4

This year, season 3 of Castlevania started on Netflix, and it was a success all fans binge-watched and was given a pretty good rating as soon as season 3 ended Netflix revived the show for a year 4.

Well, looking at the current situation all around the world lovers understand that Castlevania would take much longer than usual to get a release date. Still, we’re 100 per cent sure the manufacturers are as excited as the fans and will begin working on the job as soon as possible.

Castlevania follows a March release, so we’re anticipating a March 2021 release, or if things are not going as planned, then the show could be delayed until 2022.

VOICE CAST FOR CASTLEVANIA SEASON 4

Here’s a list of the voice cast for Castlevania year 4.

Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont

Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades

James Callis as Adrian Tepes

Theo James as Hector

Adetokumboh M’Cormack as Isaac

Jaime Murray as Carmilla

Yasmine Al Massri as Morana

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenore

Ivana Milicevic as Striga

Bill Nighy as Saint Germain

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR CASTLEVANIA SEASON 4

Castlevania revolves around the legends of witchcraft and Dracula’s vengeance on an entire town that murdered his spouse assuming she was practising witchcraft, and season 4 will be enjoyable and exciting and more adventurous things will be seen by us.

We might see the development of a cult that will be a game-changer for the cast, which is we will keep fans updated year 4 until then continue studying with us!