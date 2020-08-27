Castlevania Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update Here !!!

- Advertisement -

The first season of this adult animated series was released long back in 1989. The show became very popular. There was the release of a video game of the same name shortly after that. The second season hit on the big screen in 2005, and then Netflix shot over. The 3rd season was aired in Netflix in March 2020, and also the start of the 4th season started this year.

Renewal Status of Season 4:

The renewal of season 4 is already on its way. The writers are working in their homes after the arrival of the coronavirus into the world. Unlike the other shows, Castlevania has not confronted a pause. Instead, the team is on constant production by working at home. Therefore, the viewers won’t confront any delay at the episodes.

Cast and What to Expect from the Next Season:

The voice and vocals include those that have already given their votes in 3rd Season. Richard Armitage will talk as Trevor Belmont. James Callis will cast the voice to get Adrian Alucard Tepes, Alejandra Reynosa, to get Sypha Belnades. Tony Amendola provides the voice for The Elder, Matt Frewer, for Your Bishop, Theo James, for Hector. Adetokumboh M’Cormark is going to be cast for expressing Isaac.

Netflix drops the Castlevania trailer before this season. This time we’ll witness a lot more in the video game collection compared to that we have seen in the previous ones. The story will take more dark turns, and the amazement will be enhanced even more for the viewers.

Plot and Theories

The story of Castlevania is about Vlad Tepes AKA Dracula. Vlad declares war on people of Wallachia if his cherished wife, Lisa Tepes, is accused of witchcraft and burnt at stake. Trevor Belmont, the final survivor of the Belmont clan, a disgraced family. Belmont Clan was especially known for Vampire murdering. Therefore Trevor agrees to combat Dracula. Belmont teams up with a Sypha(a magician) and Alucard, son of Dracula himself who’s half Human and half an Dracula for this assignment. On the flip side, Vlad Tepes summons an army of demonic creatures from hell for revenge.

Many theories suggest that Alucard is going to use his dad’s dark energy and might betray his friends. There’s also enormous speculation concerning the launching of Infinite Corridor, which might pave a way for Dracula to return.