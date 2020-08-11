Castlevania Season 3 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, And Everything New Update!

- Advertisement -

“Castlevania” is a dark medieval fantasy. It follows. Who tries to save Eastern Europe from extinction at Vlad Dracula Tepe’s hands himself. Following the massive success of the first two seasons of Castlevania, it was generally expected that Netflix would renew for one more season.

Castlevania Season 3 Release Date

The trailer confirmed that the third season could be released on March 5, 2020. It is currently broadcasting on Netflix.

Castlevania Season 3 Trailer

The trailer of season 3 was released. Click to see season 3’s preview.

Castlevania Season 3 Cast

Castlevania Season 3 English voice main cast comprises:

Alucard — James Callis

Trevor — Ricard Armitage

Sypha — Alejandra Reynoso Agueda

Hector — Theo James

Isaac — Adetokumboh M’Cormack

Carmilla — Jaime Murray

The first season follows two storylines happening. The first is that the story of Vlad Dracula Tepes, an ancient vampire who decides to wage war on humankind in 1475. He takes revenge after the Church of God burnt at stake his wife.

A part of this Belmont household that is long-disgraced, Trevor Belmont is followed by the following. The series’ next season ends at the hands of their son with Dracula’s death.

Sypha Belnades, who defeats him tethering his castle. He is using a sorceress called Sypha Belnades and Dracula’s dhampir son Alucard. The three vow they do following the forces of the vampire lord against him in the season turn.