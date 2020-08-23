Home Top Stories Castlevania Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Want To...
Castlevania Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Want To Know

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Netflix has restored its Castlevania animated series for a third season. Season 3 will probably be the show’s longest yet, with 10 episodes of vampire-killing activity (and maybe somewhat more Emo Dracula).

Castlevania has proven to be the glowing light of video game adaptations. While the history of bad video game movies and TV shows is long and regrettable, Castlevania proved it can be done. You can successfully (and faithfully) adapt a video game into another medium without sacrificing what made the narrative and the characters in the first place.

The streaming service did not waste any time renewing the series for another, 8-episode season, which dropped from Oct. 2018. While Netflix had not supported it, news in which there would be a Castlevania season 3 was first revealed by Richard Armitage, the actor who voices the main protagonist Trevor Belmont.

“We’re going to list a third,” Armitage told Digital Spy in an interview. “The next season has not been aired yet, but we’re going to do a third.

Here’s everything we know about the new season thus far:

Castlevania Season 3 Release Date

Castlevania Season 3 will hit Netflix on Thursday, March 5.

The official release date announcement arrived with this first poster.

Castlevania Season 3 Cast

Richard Armitage (Trevor), Graham McTavish (Dracula), Alejandra Reynoso (Sypha), and Ade McCormack (voice of Isaac) are expected to return for the next season. No news on fresh castings yet.

Castlevania Season 3 Story

Netflix hasn’t shared any details on what fans should expect from Castlevania Season 3, though we’re pretty confident the new season will proceed with no Dracula as its main antagonist. In season the struggle, Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard managed to set their differences before the discussion could ruin Wallachia with his military, to defeat Dracula.

The end of season 2 saw Alucard and Trevor parting ways after their adventure, but it seems like those two, and we assume Sypha, will combine forces once more to stop a new hazard. Our money is on treacherous Carmilla, who’s currently amassing her army to fill the emptiness and take around the world.

 

