Castlevania Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Story, Trailer And Everything You Want To Know

“Castlevania” is a dark medieval fantasy. It follows the final surviving member of the Belmont clan that is disgraced. Who tries to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. Following the massive success of the first two seasons of Castlevania, it was generally anticipated that Netflix would renew for the third season.

Castlevania Season 3 Cast

Alucard – James Callis

Trevor – Ricard Armitage

Sypha – Alejandra Reynoso Agueda

Hector – Theo James

Isaac – Adetokumboh McCormack

Carmilla – Jaime Murray

Castlevania Season 3 Story

The first season follows two storylines happening. The first is the story of Vlad Dracula Tepes, an ancient vampire who decides to wage war on humanity in 1475. He takes revenge after the Church of God burnt at stake his wife. The next follows Trevor Belmont, a part of the Belmont family that is long-disgraced. He incidentally allies with a sorceress called Sypha Belnades and Dracula’s dhampir son Alucard. The three vow to defeat Dracula, which they do at the second season after the powers of the vampire lord turn against him.

The series’ second season ends with the passing of Dracula at the hands of the son. Sypha Belnades, after tethering his castle above the remains of the Belmont 19, who eventually defeats him.

Castlevania Season 3 Release Date

The trailer affirmed that the third season would be released on March 5, 2020. It is currently broadcasting on Netflix.

Castlevania Season 3 Trailer

Click to see the preview of season 3.

