Castlevania Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming News

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Castlevania, the fan-favorite animated show return back to Netflix. The show arrived in 2017 on Netflix and obtained an enormous fan following. The show is based on Castlevania 3. Castlevania’s second season took its time but it arrived with a bang. The show revolves around Dracula, who’s seeking revenge on humankind for his wife’s death. The series makes you question a great deal of morality based queries that you aren’t in the forefront of the thoughts usually.

The affirmation for Castlevania season 3 came in 2018. The series was so successful it got the green light very quickly for its third season. The thriller that was beloved returned together with the next season and blew the audience away!

Castlevania Season 3 Release Date

March 2020, the third season was released on the 5th. Gave us confirmation in 2018. The showrunner Adi Shankar also revealed that the show is being planned for the long term and the next season will display 10 episodes. Adi Shankar also said that Castlevania”really over-performed,” which was unexpected at a certain level.

Castlevania Season 3 Plot

The much-expected fall of Dracula arrived in the finale of Castlevania season 2. Sypha and Trevor have been about the transfer and Isaac is creating a visit to Europe to receive his revenge. Camilla tries her best tot ale benefit of Dracula’s passing to do that she needs to capture Hector and to build a better future. The management for territory and Human livestock is in contention.

Castlevania Season 3 Cast

Together with the series regulars, James Callis (Alucard), Richard Armitage (Trevor), Alejandra Reynoso Agueda (Sypha), also, Theo James (Hector). There will be new developments like Yasmine Al Massri, Jessica Brown Findlay, and Ivana Milicevic. These can be enjoyed with the trio of Styrian Vampire sisters.

Also Castlevania season 3 stars:

  • Taka – Toru Uchikado
  • Sumi – Rila Fukushima
  • Miranda – Barbara Steele
  • The Captain – Lance Reddick

Adi Shankar’s long term plan is obviously in motion as the fans are in love with the season. The series sucker-punched everybody out of nowhere and the audience couldn’t have been happier. Castlevania Season 3 lived up to expectations and carried the torch for the next season in fashion!

Badshah Dhiraj
