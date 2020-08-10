Castlevania Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And The Series

- Advertisement -

Castlevania is an 18+ animated web series that’s based on the Japanese arcade video game”Castlevania.” Even a Vampire Hunter, the survivor of a group tries to save the city of Europe from an army of beasts, commanded by Dracula.

Castlevania season 3 includes 28 episodes. It won the BTVA People’s Choice Actors Award (2018), ” The Golden Trailer Award(2019), and IGN Summer Movie Awards(2018).

Castlevania Season 3 Storyline

Castlevania season 3 is a combination of mysterious horror, violent action, and a dark sense of humor. Her wicked plan is mapped by Carmilla, following the passing of Dracula. She plans to become the most powerful Vampire Queen and expand Styria. She provides herself and her sisters by making the mountains a pure cage for the human sufferers having an unlimited amount of blood. She attracts Hector enabling the production of night creatures. Was her strategy successful or not? Will Isaac Be controlled by her too, or will he oppose her? That is just another suspense that we have to look at the season!

Castlevania Season 3 Cast

The celebrities – James Callis like Alucard, Richard Armitage as Trevor, Theo James as Hector. Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Jaime Murray as Carmilla, and finally, Adetokumbho M’Cormack as Isaac are the cast members. Many of the other celebrities are Yasmine Al Massri, Ivana Milicevic, Bill Nighly, Toru Uchikado, Gildart Jackson, and many more. Each of them produced season 3 a success.

Castlevania Season 3 Release Date

Castlevania season 3 released on March 5, 2020. Trevor Belmont’s voice actor, Richard Armitage, confirmed that the release of the next season. Netflix released the official trailer of the next year on February 14, 2020.

