Castlevania Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Update

Castlevania Season 3 is an American adult animated Web TV Series that supported the Japanese computer game set of a similar name by Konami. The first 2 seasons adapt the 1989 entry Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse and follow Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and Sypha Belnades since they defend the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and his minions. The show was initially planned as a movie, developed his company Project 51 along with by producer Kevin Kolde.
Castlevania Season 3 Cast
Richard Armitage (Trevor), Graham McTavish (Dracula), Alejandra Reynoso (Sypha), and Ade McCormack (voice of Isaac) are all expected to return for the third year. There are new characters.
Castlevania Season 3 Plot
There is no information about the plot, but the conclusion of season 2 saw Trevor and Alucard parting ways after their experience, but it sounds like these two, and we assume Sypha, will combine forces once again to stop a new threat. Our money is on treacherous Carmilla, who’s amassing her military to take over the world and fill the void.
Castlevania Season 3 Release Date
Season 3 has already been released on 5 March 2020 with 10 episodes on Netflix.