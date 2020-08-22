Home Entertainment Castlevania Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Update
Castlevania Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Update

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Castlevania Season 3 is an American adult animated Web TV Series that supported the Japanese computer game set of a similar name by Konami. The first 2 seasons adapt the 1989 entry Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse and follow Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and Sypha Belnades since they defend the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and his minions. The show was initially planned as a movie, developed his company Project 51 along with by producer Kevin Kolde.

Castlevania Season 3 Cast

Richard Armitage (Trevor), Graham McTavish (Dracula), Alejandra Reynoso (Sypha), and Ade McCormack (voice of Isaac) are all expected to return for the third year. There are new characters.

Castlevania Season 3 Plot

There is no information about the plot, but the conclusion of season 2 saw Trevor and Alucard parting ways after their experience, but it sounds like these two, and we assume Sypha, will combine forces once again to stop a new threat. Our money is on treacherous Carmilla, who’s amassing her military to take over the world and fill the void.

Castlevania Season 3 Release Date

Season 3 has already been released on 5 March 2020 with 10 episodes on Netflix.

Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

