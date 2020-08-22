Castlevania Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Update

- Advertisement -

Castlevania Season 3 is an American adult animated Web TV Series that supported the Japanese computer game set of a similar name by Konami. The first 2 seasons adapt the 1989 entry Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse and follow Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and Sypha Belnades since they defend the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and his minions. The show was initially planned as a movie, developed his company Project 51 along with by producer Kevin Kolde.

Castlevania Season 3 Cast

Richard Armitage (Trevor), Graham McTavish (Dracula), Alejandra Reynoso (Sypha), and Ade McCormack (voice of Isaac) are all expected to return for the third year. There are new characters.

- Advertisement -

Castlevania Season 3 Plot

There is no information about the plot, but the conclusion of season 2 saw Trevor and Alucard parting ways after their experience, but it sounds like these two, and we assume Sypha, will combine forces once again to stop a new threat. Our money is on treacherous Carmilla, who’s amassing her military to take over the world and fill the void.

Castlevania Season 3 Release Date

Season 3 has already been released on 5 March 2020 with 10 episodes on Netflix.

