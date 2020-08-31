Home TV Series Netflix Castlevania Season 3 Latest Cast Updates For Fans Of The Netflix Show
Castlevania Season 3 Latest Cast Updates For Fans Of The Netflix Show

By- Anish Yadav
Castlevania Season 3 Interesting Cast Introduction

Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont

Actor Richard Armitage voices the character of Trevor Belmont from the series. He is among the most important Castlevania Season 3 cast. Richard’s character Trevor is the only living member of the Belmont clan, which is an excommunicated clan. Richard Armitage is an English television and theatre actor.

James Callis as Adrian Alucard Tepe

James Callis voices the character of Adrian Alucard Tepe in the show. Adrain is the son of Dracula and Lisa Tepes and seeks to protect humans from his dad. He’s also one of the lead Castlevania Season 3 cast. James is an English actor who is well known for being in Battlespace Galactica.

Graham McTavish as Vlad Dracula Tepes

Graham McTavish plays the role of Vlad Dracula Tepes from the series. Vlad is the direct antagonist from the Castlevania Season 3 cast. He has sworn vengeance over all living beings on Earth. Graham is a Scottish actor who’s well known for being at the Hobbit series.

Adetokumboh M'Cormack as Isaac

Adetokumboh M’Cormack plays the role of Isaac on the show. Issac is a devil forge master and loyalist of Dracula who helps him win his battles. Issac is a negative character in Castlevania Season 3 throw. Adetokumboh McCormack is known for his series Lost and Heroes.

 

