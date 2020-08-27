Castlevania season 3; Introduction, Interesting Facts, Release Date and Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

Castlevania is an adult animated web television show based on a Japanese video game that released on July 7, 2017, on Netflix. The famous animated series now includes its 3rd Season out and it’s the longest yet the most action-packed season of the show. Castlevania Season 3 also keeps getting praised by fans and critics for its storyline and creation.

Castlevania Season 3 cast

Castlevania still has its own most important characters in place since season 1 as the series is shown in continuation. Have a look at the guide Castlevania Season 3 cast:

Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont

Actor Richard Armitage voices the character of Trevor Belmont in the series. He’s among the most essential Castlevania Season 3 cast. Richard’s personality Trevor is the only living member of the Belmont clan, which is an excommunicated clan. Richard Armitage is a British television and theatre actor.

James Callis as Adrian Alucard Tepe

James Callis voices the character of Adrian Alucard Tepe from the show. Adrain is the son of Dracula and Lisa Tepes and attempts to protect humans from his father. He is also one of the direct Castlevania Season 3 cast. James is an English actor who’s well-known for being in Battlespace Galactica.

Graham McTavish as Vlad Dracula Tepes

Graham McTavish plays the role of Vlad Dracula Tepes from the series. Vlad is the direct antagonist from the Castlevania Season 3 cast, he’s sworn vengeance over all living beings on Earth. Graham is a Scottish actor who’s well known for being at the Hobbit series.

Adetokumboh M'Cormack as Isaac

Adetokumboh M’Cormack plays the role of Isaac on the show. Issac is a devil invent master and loyalist of Dracula who helps him win his battles. Issac is a side character in Castlevania Season 3 cast. Adetokumboh McCormack is known for his series Missing and Heroes.

Castlevania Season 3 Plot

Castlevania Season 3 plot is among the best one yet from all of the seasons and is action-packed. At the end of season 2, fans saw Trevor and Alucard dividing but still hoped that they would make it back together. The first episode of season 3 showcases Alucard missing Trevor and Sypha and that he feels like is he is going insane.

Now that Dracula is dead (season 2), Castlevania Season 3 plot showcases a freer Castlevania and shows that its people are happy. Now the series concentrates on the personal adventures of the main characters. Fans see a couple of Alucard’s stories linking with others but they’re more individually based.

Alucard also receives some new guests that claim to be Dracula’s slaves and inquire Alcurd to instruct them on his manners. After a while, frustrated, they vow to kill him. Sypha and Trevor have enjoyable experiences and their story is the lighter one in Castlevania Season 3. Hector goes through lots of suffering on this show.

Castlevania Season 3 Release Date

Castlevania Season 3 was previously released back in March 2020. Castlevania Season 3 release date was March 5, 2020. Netflix dropped each of the episodes together on precisely the same day for the viewers. Folks are very much satisfied with this release date.

Castlevania Season 3 Latest Updates

Many internet users have reported that Castlevania will be renewed for Season 4. Netflix confirmed the same on Twitter.