Castlevania Season 3 Cast Details And Latest Updates For Fans On The Netflix

By- Anish Yadav
Castlevania is an adult animated web television show based on a Japanese movie game that released on July 7, 2017, on Netflix. The famous animated series now includes its 3rd Season out, and it is the longest nonetheless the most action-packed season of the show yet. Castlevania Season 3 additionally keeps becoming praised by fans and critics for its storyline and production.

Castlevania Season 3 Latest Updates On a cast

Many internet users have reported that Castlevania is going to be renewed for Season 4. Netflix confirmed the same on Twitter.

 Castlevania nevertheless has its main characters set up since season 1 as the series is shown in continuation. Take a look at the lead Castlevania Season 3 cast:

Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont

Actor Richard Armitage voices the character of Trevor Belmont in the show. He’s one of the most essential Castlevania Season 3 cast. Richard’s personality Trevor is the only surviving member of the Belmont clan, which is an excommunicated clan. Richard Armitage is a British television and theatre actor.

James Callis as Adrian Alucard Tepe

James Callis voices the character of Adrian Alucard Tepe from the series. Adrain is the son of Dracula and Lisa Tepes and seeks to protect humans from his dad. He’s also among the direct Castlevania Season 3 cast. James is a British actor who’s well known for being in Battlespace Galactica.

Graham McTavish as Vlad Dracula Tepes

Graham McTavish plays the role of Vlad Dracula Tepes in the series. Vlad is the direct antagonist from the Castlevania Season 3 cast. He has sworn vengeance over all living beings on Earth. Graham is a Scottish actor who’s known for being in the Hobbit series.

Adetokumboh M’Cormack as Isaac

Adetokumboh M’Cormack plays the role of Isaac on the show. Issac is a devil forge master and loyalist of Dracula who helps him win his battles. Issac is a negative character in Castlevania Season 3 cast. Adetokumboh McCormack is known for his show Lost and Heroes.

 

