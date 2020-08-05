Castlevania Moonnight Rhapsody Mobile Game Revealed by Konami, Know Here Latest News.

- Advertisement -

It’s additionally been famous that Konami just lately determined to cancel service for his or her on-line cell Castlevania game, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, roughly a year after that sport was released. That being the case, it’s not like followers have a current success to level to when developing with causes to be enthusiastic about one other cell Castlevania game.

That’s actually the largest challenge right here. Moonnight Rhapsody may find yourself being an honest cell sport, however within the minds of many; it’ll nonetheless be a cell sport that very doubtless is not going to reside as much as the legacy of the unbelievable Castlevania titles released for handheld devices such as the Nintendo DS. As far as that goes, you may get a greater concept of what Moonnight Rhapsody is all about by testing this promo trailer:

There’s additionally this intensive gameplay video which showcases a work-in-progress construct of Moonnight Rhapsody:

As for whether or not or not Konami will ever greenlight a serious new Castlevania game for present or next-gen consoles, we’d advise you not to get your hopes up. Whereas the chance that they may ultimately accomplish that stays barely above 0% till Konami states in any other case, current years have confirmed that the corporate is not as serious about releasing conventional installments of their franchises as they are as soon as had been. In truth, they appear extra serious about releasing Pachinko machines, DLC, and cell video games primarily based on these franchises.