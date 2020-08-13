Home TV Series Amazon Prime Carnival Row Season 2 delayed? Expected release date and everything we know...
Carnival Row Season 2 delayed? Expected release date and everything we know so far

By- Dhanraj
More than a year has passed since Carnival Row Season 2 was ordered by Amazon Prime. In November last year, production work for Season 2 had started. Fans are hyped up for the season 2 as we are closing in toward the late August release date of the season 1.

The official announcement was followed by a short clip from the crew and cast members showing excitement over the news.

Carnival Row Season 2 delayed?

In March, it was reported that the filming of Season 2 was suspended in Prague amid the pandemic. Later Orlando Bloom elaborated on the suspension of the production. She revealed that the production had halted due to weather issues, but it would be resumed very soon.

The second season is going to be so good, but I don’t know when we’re going to finish it. And probably not until the winter, because it has to be cold outside and snowing and miserable.

She confirmed that she had finished filming six of the eight episodes ordered for Season 2. This suggests that season 2 will not be delayed.

Carnival Row has spectacularly won three Emmy Awards Nominations; this is surely going to fuel up the hype.

Carnival Row plot and cast details

Carnival Row is a fantasy web series created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham. It follows mythical creatures who have fled their war-torn homeland and settled in the city as tensions grow between citizens and the growing immigrant population. Carnival Row was praised for its legit portrayal of contemporary issues like cast, love. This show was one of the biggest hits on Amazon Prime.

The cast of the show includes Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate, Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss, Simon McBurney as Runyon Millworthy, Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose, David Gyasi as Agreus Astrayon.

Carnival Row Season 2 release date

No official release date has been confirmed by Amazon Prime for Season 2. We don’t have any production updates so far. However we are still betting on the late August or September release date.

Dhanraj

