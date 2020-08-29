‘Carnival Row’: Amazon Wraps Marathon Czech Republic Shoot For Second Season, Country Hails Most Lucrative Production

- Advertisement -

Amazon’s second season of Carnival Row has wrapped the two months of its remaining filming in the Czech Republic under rigorous coronavirus protocols.

The Czech Film Commission stated today that the marathon shoot, which started last November but has been interrupted in March by the spread of COVID-19, is the nation’s”most fiscally beneficial overseas production because of the debut of production incentives.”

The Emmy-nominated neo-Victorian fantasy show, starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, is a joint venture between Amazon Studios and Legendary Television.

“Carnival Row signifies the most amount that foreign filmmakers have ever spent in the Czech Republic and has earned a substantial incentive for both seasons filmed,” said Helena Bezděk Fraňková, manager of the Czech Film Fund. “Bear in mind that this can be a direct monetary injection into the Czech market, of which over 60% goes to non-film SMEs in not just the fields of construction, real estate, hospitality and catering, tourism and transportation, but also health care, energy, style and makeup, financial and legal services, and so on. These companies are often also regional providers, not only based in Prague.”

The next series began filming November 11, 2019, together with plans to devote multiple shooting days to places and in studios. In addition to Prague and Barrandov Studios, it had been filmed in Liberec and the Sychrov chateau, in Doksany, Nelahozeves, Tousen, and Libochovice.

“Approximately 900 people worked on the production, of which only about 10% were overseas crew members. Of this number, 400 were craftspeople used in the building of the complex sets that went up at Barrandov Studios. The first and second seasons spent a total of 3 years at Czech places, and pre-production began as far back as 2017,” added the head of the Czech Film Commission Pavlína Žipková.

Both series combined make Carnival Row” the longest and most demanding project shot from the Czech Republic to date”, as stated by the Czech Film Commission.

Czech audiovisual production began up in May. Projects that led back into pre-production over the summer included Wheel of Time (Amazon Studios), The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (Marvel Studios), the third period of Haunted (Netflix), and Das Boot (Bavaria Fiction), also feature Transatlantic 473 (Netflix). The European co-productions Margrete — Queen of The North, the family picture Hui Buh (Constantin Film), along with the sequel to Zurich Krimi (ARD), are finished.