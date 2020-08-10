‘Captain Marvel 2’ Set to Be a Mini-Avengers Movie!

- Advertisement -

Captain Marvel 2: No one knows when and if Avengers 5 will drop in theaters. One thing is for certain, however. We are getting a sequel to the 2019 Captain Marvel. It’ll be the second film starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers. According to The Direct, the sequel will be a”Mini-Avengers Film”. Wait, does that mean we will get to see our favorite superheroes again? We have no idea.

Brie Larson worried about being overshadowed?

The celebrity actress has raised concerns facing Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, that she could be indulged in Captain Marvel 2, because of all of the plot-wise events and most of the prominent characters which are set to participate in the movie. In other words, she wants to make it crystal clear that it is HER movie and indicate her claim. It might have to do with the fact that Monica Rambeau, another superheroine in the popular Marvel Comics, will probably take a look in the film, and might wind up taking her away spotlight.

Caption Marvel 2

Sounds crazy, right? Word has it that Candyman’s Nia DaCosta has been hired as the new director for the sequence. Captain Marvel was the first movie by Marvel Cinematic Universe which had a solo female superheroine. Yay, #GirlPower. The sequel will also introduce Ms. Marvel, a set name for many superheroines getting their show with Disney+. She’s also a writer at Marvel’s series WandaVision on Disney+.

In accordance with The Hollywood Reporter, Captain Marvel two is expected to have a launch date in 2022. Again, there’s not an expression about how the pandemic will influence its production, shooting, and discharge. I know for true that a Marvel film with no theatrical release will lose its allure – little notebook screens with Netflix and Disney+ won’t give the audience those goosebumps they generally get in a cinema.