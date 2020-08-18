Captain Marvel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Marvel Studios is looking for a director for Captain Marvel 2, and here are some possibly great tweaks. Following San Diego Comic-Con 2019 confirmed that the studio plans to make a sequel to Captain Marvel, Marvel is finally progressing. It was recently shown that Megan McDonnell is currently in final talks to write the script before the potential release date of 2022. This calendar sets Captain Marvel 2 at a very fast time.

The sequel directed by Brie Larson has to undergo several changes behind the camera. Reports contained that as Captain Marvel 2 moved, word spread that Marvel Studios is looking for a new manager to deal with the franchise. Anna Bowden and Ryan Flake co-directed the original movie, which received mostly positive reviews and grossed more than $ 1 billion worldwide. However, the decision not to come back to the sequel appears to be friendly, as he could be directing the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe show on Disney+.

Release Date

Captain Marvel 2 is prepared to disperse magic on theaters on July 8, 2022.

Although complaints from some crowd that Brie Larson is not going anywhere. After all, Captain Marvel made $1.1 billion when it hit theatres in March 2019.

Cast

We’ll see these celebrities in the sequel of Captain Marvel:

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/ Carol Danvers

Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury

We are not convinced about other celebrities to come back and certainly we’ll see new faces from the sequel movie.

Plot

Captain Marvel did not seem too much after the game (although he assisted with all the epic final battle), making it challenging to find a clue about what the storyline of the sequel could be.

Captain Marvel was an essential part of the Avengers who defeated Thanos at the end and was also featured in the Tony Stark memorial. But that was the last thing we had from her, so nobody knows what’s from the MCU now.

But, there’ll probably be some tracks on WandaVision since, as we said, the series will feature a good Monica Ramble. As comic book buffs would know, Monica finally took over Captain Marvel.