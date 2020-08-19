Captain Marvel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And New Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Marvel’s most powerful superhero called Captain Marvel got her solo picture. The movie was successful at the box office and the audiences loved the movie very much. The character was played by Brie Larson, who also later reprise her role in Avengers Endgame. We watched the source story of Captain Marvel in the MCU film.

After the success of Captain Marvel, now its sequel is in the works. The notion of the sequel appeared before the launch of the first flick. Then Kevin Feige announced that Captain Marvel two is happening. The first supervisors are also not returning for the sequel. Now fans are wondering What’s Going to Happen in the movie film:

Plot

In Captain Marvel’s picture, we saw that the story of Carol Danvers who had been the United States Air Force’s officer, and she then got superpowers. In the long run, she recalls about her prior life and know about her powers. We also watched her teaming up with Nick Fury and they throw the hearts of their audiences.

There are fewer details regarding the story of this sequel. Some sources reported that the sequel film will begin after the events of Avengers Endgame. Also, Megan McDonnell is writing the script of the film and we understand that she worked on WandaVision, therefore we could get more details when we saw the Disney+ show.

Release Date

Captain Marvel 2 is going to be a little MCU phase 5. Furthermore, Marvel is searching for a director for the next movie as the first one not returning to get this. But luckily we have a date to the sequel of Captain Marvel which is July 8, 2022.

Cast

We’ll see these actors in the sequel of Captain Marvel:

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/ Carol Danvers

Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury

We are not sure about other actors to reunite and surely we’ll see new faces from the sequel movie.