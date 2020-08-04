Home Hollywood Captain Marvel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!
Captain Marvel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Captain Marvel got her debut in the marvel cinematic world past year with her solo movie. It was a blockbuster movie at the box office along with the movie earned more than 1 billion dollars globally. The film was acclaimed by the critics and fans loved the movie too.

Captain Marvel surfaced as the strongest superhero at the MCU. In her solo movie, her origin was revealed. Later, she also got an opportunity to showcase her powers in the avenger’s endgame. She also played a pivotal role in the final battle against Thanos. Fans loved her in this movie too.

Given the success of this movie at the box office, Marvel boss Kevin Feige had declared that a sequel to the film is in functions. In fact, according to some reports, the work on the sequel began before the launch of this first movie itself. Therefore, what’s the story this time? Let us take a closer look.

Release Date

We should not expect to see the movie in theatres anytime soon. Even a trailer is a thing of the future as of now. Captain Marvel 2 is a marvel phase 5 movie. Thus, we can catch it in theatres on July 8, 2022. That’s the official release date as of now and is predicted to stay the same if any behind the scene changes do not occur.

Cast

We can see lots of the original cast members returning. We might also see some new faces. But there is no official confirmation as of now. Here is a listing of the cast that is almost certain to appear on the monitor.

-Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/ Carol Danvers

-Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau

-Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

-Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury

Plot

Since there’s a lot of time left before the release of the movie, the details of the movie are very scarce. The script has been penned down and there isn’t any official confirmation on the narrative. So, anything can be just a guess as of now. I might see captain marvel fighting with a new villain in the film. The movie may also introduce a major villain from Marvel stage 5.

Whatever it be, we’ll report to you some latest news about the movie. So, for more such, the latest news stay tuned with us.

Anand mohan

