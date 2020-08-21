Captain Marvel 2 : Release Date And More Other Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Captain Marvel is one of the renowned superheroes of Marvel. Back in 2019, her solo movie was released and it was able to win the hearts of the audiences. This is the highest-grossing movie of MCU in 2019. Following the huge success, now we’ll also get a sequel of Captain Marvel. The next film was announced shortly after the release of the original film.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will not return for it. Marvel appointed Candyman manager Nia DaCosta for directing Captain Marvel. Now everyone is wondering who will be the villain of the sequel film. So keep reading to know about it:

Villain Of Captain Marvel 2

Marvel still hasn’t disclosed the villain of this sequel of Captain Marvel. However, some sources finally revealed who could function as a possible villain of this sequel film. So it had been noted that Michael Korvac may be the villain of Captain Marvel 2. The character first appeared in the Marvel Comics.

Michael Korvac was a computer technician who was raised by his mom to have an offensive and revengeful attitude following his dad murdered. When the Sol System and its territories were captured by the Brotherhood of Badoon, Korvac became a contributor and traitor to the human race. He also becomes cyborg later. So Michael Korvac may be the main villain of Captain Marvel 2.

Release Date Of Captain Marvel 2

We have to wait for Captain Marvel 2 for a very long time. It is yet in the first phase of growth. The filming will even start late due to coronavirus pandemic. So Captain Marvel 2 will release in the theaters on July 8, 2022.

Other Essential Details For Captain Marvel two

These stars are coming for the sequel movie: Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/ Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau, and Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury.

The sequel of Captain Marvel will set in the current time. It begins after the incidents of Avengers Endgame. For now, there are fewer details about the story of Captain Marvel 2.