Captain Marvel 2: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Movie.

For the primary time since 2010, it’s been over a year because the world has seen a Marvel Studios movie. Still, even within the coronavirus pandemic-induced offseason, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to make headlines.

Deadline reports that Marvel has tapped Candyman director Nia DaCosta to helm the closely anticipated Captain Marvel sequel. The second Captain Marvel movie doesn’t at the moment have a reputation however is being focused for a July 8, 2022 release date. That might change ought to Disney want to regulate the MCU schedule additional because of virus lockdowns.

In accordance with Deadline, Marvel cast a large web for Captain Marvel sequel administrators; however, a weekend assembly between DaCosta and Marvel chief Kevin Feige sealed the deal. Simply 30 years outdated, DaCosta broke by means of along with her 2019 movie Little Woods. She is about to comply with that up with Candyman, a Jordan Peele-produced reboot of 1992 horror movie of the identical identifies. DaCosta co-wrote and directed that mission. Initially scheduled for release within the U.S. for June 12, 2020, Candyman has since been moved again to June 12, 2020.

As soon as confirmed, DaCosta will proceed Marvel’s custom of bringing in promising fresh-faced administrators for subsequent movies inside its many superhero franchises. DaCosta will take over for unique Captain Marvel administrators Ana Boden and Ryan Fleck. She may also proceed with Marvel’s current custom of discovering various extra set of views concerned in main artistic roles in its movies. Although Captain Marvel 2 is in pre-production and the price range is unknown, this can be very more likely to turn out to be the most costly film ever directed by a black woman, surpassing Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time.