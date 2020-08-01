Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Mind-blowing Earphone

- Advertisement -

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Mind-blowing sound without the wires

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 9.2g | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: 5.8mm | Driver type: Dome Type | Sensitivity: 9.8dB | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): 9 hours | Battery life (charging case): 36 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: Yes

Outstanding audio quality good value for money comfortable design control buttons are often annoying to use

Cambridge Audio is understood for its high-end audio equipment, but so far, it hasn’t ventured into the planet of truly wireless earbuds. Enter the Cambridge Audio Melomania: with an impressive 45 hours of battery life, they combine the brand’s award-winning engineering with the convenience of genuinely wireless listening.

For a pair of wireless earbuds, the sound quality offered by the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1s is sensational. They rival a number of the most uncomplicated over-ear headphones, which is about unprecedented for buds of this size.

They may not have the noise cancelation technology offered by the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds, but they’re $100 (around £80) cheaper – and have superior battery life.

They certainly outperform the favored Apple AirPods, altogether respects aside from the shortage of Cambridge charging case. This is often a small price to buy that exceptional audio quality, though, and that we think they represent far better value for money, too.