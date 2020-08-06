Home Entertainment California Woman Faked Cancer And Scammed Over $10k From Family And Friends!!!
By- Anoj Kumar
A California based woman

faked cancer

 to get $10000 from family and friends

Californian woman accused of fraud with family and friends of over 10,000 US {dollars}, simulating most cancers for a few years.

The trick supposedly started in 2014, when Walker claimed to have second-stage ovarian cancer.

GoFundMe page was also created on social media platforms

Authorities say family and friends opened a bank account for Walker’s donation and even organized a fundraising dinner that attracted over 200 guests. The GoFundMe page was additionally created and revealed on social networks.

Walker used to ask for help from several people

Walker raised $ 10,000 to help cowl the prices of cancer therapy. As a part of this scheme, she requested individuals to information her, take her to seek the advice of a health care provider, and ship thanks letters to donors the place she spoke of being subjected to chemotherapy.

The issue is, Walker didn’t have cancer, investigators said.

Police began an investigation after somebody advised authorities that Walker was pregnant, though she advised those that her reproductive organs had been eliminated as a consequence of a most cancers diagnosis.

Charges against Walker

The arrest warrant was issued on June 25th. Walker was living in New Mexico on the time however was arrested on Thursday at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Walker faces quite a few prices, together with false pretense theft and main theft. She is detained within the Mariposa County Adult Detention Center.

