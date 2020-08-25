Home TV Series Netflix 'Cable Girls' Season 6: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Every Latest Information...
‘Cable Girls’ Season 6: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Every Latest Information See Here.

By- Santosh Yadav
Since 2017, Cable Girls (or Las Chicas del Cable) has been one of the most popular Spanish-language displays on Netflix. The series followed a group of friends. Their lives were filled with excitement, passion, risk, and a heck of a whole lot of incredible outfits. However, Cable Girls’ final season established on Netflix over the weekend, bringing the narrative of Lidia (Blanca Suárez), Carlota (Ana Fernández), Marga (Nadia de Santiago), and Oscar (Ana Polvorosa) into a shocking ending. Yeah, that was the ending of Cable Girls.

‘Cable Girls’ Season 6: Release date

Season 6 cable girls will be available to stream on Netflix from 12 am PST on July 3.

‘Cable Girls’ Season 6: Plot

In the first portion of the last season, we’d seen Lidia’s (formerly Alba) lifetime in America with Francisco after she got tired of Carlos’s inability to stand alongside his mom Dona Carmen. Lidia and Francisco had also adopted the daughter, Sofia of Ángeles. The season picks up later, after Sofia, who’s all grown up, leaves America to go fight in the Civil War.

She comes, when Lidia belongs to search for Sofia. They come around while things are tense between Lidia and Carlos. After the Army captures Lidia, this is short-lived, and Carlos is shot dead. Meanwhile, the Marga is pregnant and eventually reunited with Pablo, as well as his twin brother Julio; American journalist James Lancaster, whom Carlota may or may not have feelings for – was set to be deported and Francisco had made his way over to Spain.

While Francisco might have been able to keep Sofia alive, his new assignment is to locate Lidia in the final season. We are certain he’ll mourn his once-best buddy, Carlos’ passing. In addition, we learn that among the camp leaders where Lidia is imprisoned is Dona Carmen.

‘Cable Girls’ Season 6: Cast

Yon Gonzalez is an actor known for his roles in’El Internado’,’Gran resort, ”Bajo sospecha,’ and transgression’. He plays with Francisco’s role in’Cable Girls’.

‘Cable Girls’ also stars Ana Polvorosa as Oscar Alex Hafner as James Lancaster, and Concha Velasco as Dona Carmen.

‘Cable Girls’ Season 6: Creators

The show was created by Ramón Campos (‘Grand Hotel’,’High Seas’), Gema R. Neira (‘Grand Hotel’,’High Seas’) and Teresa Fernández-Valdés (‘Grand Hotel’,’Velvet Collection’).

‘Cable Girls’ Season 6: Trailer

A trailer for the final season hasn’t dropped yet. Keep watching this space for updates.

Santosh Yadav

