Cable Girls Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Everything New Updates

Released on Netflix in April 2017, Cable Girls is a TV series That Was set at the 1920s and revolved around four women’s story Blanca Suarez, Ana Fernandez, Maggie Civantos, and Nadia de Santiago.

Season 1 of the show came out on 28th April 2017 after which the next season came in December 2017 followed by the third season in September 2018. On 9th August 2019, we were the season of Cable Girls, and the series has been renewed to come in two parts as the final season. The first part came out on 14th February 2020 July 2020, and the second part was triggered on 3rd.

The story was all about the problems faced by girls back in 1920. It starred 4 girls who worked in Madrid, Spain in the telecommunication industry. The series explained how women struggle for their rights, and four girls become a unit of the whole group and. The show tried to describe every woman that they need to have their strengths and their side. The series was praised and loved by many as it was about women empowerment. Lovers are waiting to hear about updates on the show for season 6’s renewal.

Renewal Status Of Cable Girls Season 6

Ever since then, the fans are waiting from the online streaming stage. So is a season six happening and when can we observe it? Well, sadly, here is the bad news. Netflix hasn’t renewed the series for a season. Season five functioned to the play that was Spanish, and now it is time to bid adieu to season play.

This was formally announced by the online streaming system since there’s nothing more to offer from the narrative perspective that season five could serve as the previous one. We feel this is the choice taken by the channel because it was a fantastic story which creates the base for the achievement of any web show. Differently, the essence loses out.

Storyline Of Cable Girls TV Series

The show took us into the lives of four girls during the 1920s who combined a telecommunication company in a male-dominated society. It revealed the way the four of these had to become each other’s support make themselves independent and to live in a man environment and earn a living of course together with seeing their private lives.

Cast In Cable Girls TV Series

It stars;

• Blanca Suárez,

• Ana Fernández,

• Nadia De Santiago,

• Maggie Civantos and other supporting specialists also.

So regrettably with a heavy heart today we must accept that no more seasons would be occurring with this women-led franchise and also for it have in shop complete five seasons to binge-watch.