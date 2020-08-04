Cable Girls Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal? And Other Updates

- Advertisement -

Since 2017, Cable Girls (or Las Chicas del Cable) has been one of the very popular Spanish-language shows on Netflix. The series followed a group of friends. Their lives were full of passion, excitement, risk, and a heck of a lot of amazing outfits. However, Cable Girls’ final season established on Netflix over the weekend, bringing the story of Lidia (Blanca Suárez), Carlota (Ana Fernández), Marga (Nadia de Santiago), and Oscar (Ana Polvorosa) to a shocking end. Yeah, that was the ending of Cable Girls.

“Cable Girls” Season 6: Release Date

Cable Girls Season 6 will be released on July 3, 2020. The series’ development progress was completed. Cable Girls Season 6 will release an online streaming platform, Netflix.

“Cable Girls” Season 6: Plotline

The Cable Girls series has finishes and storylines. The first half of Season 5 of Cable Girls takes place in the season of the Spanish War that took place between 1939 and 1936. Like many basic rights, while the Spanish disagree with all the fundamental impacts of the war.

In the context of the dirty war, life and livelihood are going to be ruined, with all the”Cable Girls” plotline centered on Lydia’s relationship with Francisco in the USA. Sophia leaves the house to assist him, and also, the are Cable Ladies come back.

The finale to the finale of”Cable Girls” Series 5 is the final conflict of the four” Cable Girls fights,” and now you will see the official storyline for all women on Netflix. The”Cable Girls” are ready to finish a saga that started together.

“Cable Girls” Season 6: Cast

It has been leaked that there will be no change to this series’ cast details. Development intends to train most of the cast with the intention of last season . The information has gathered for you to obtain a notion of ​​the performance artist.

Lidia Aguilar Dávila,

Carlota Rodríguez de Senillosa,

María Inmaculada “Marga” Suárez Pazos,

Ángeles Vidal,

Carlos Cifuentes,

Doña Carmen de Cifuentes,

Elisa Cifuentes,

Francisco Gómez,

Oscar Ruiz (Sara Millán),

Carolina Moreno.