Burn The Witch: Netflix New Season Anime Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Spoilers and Everything We Know!

Bleach is one of the most famous Anime on the planet and has a massive fanbase like One Piece and Naruto. But regrettably, there won’t be some new period of Bleach in 2020. Nonetheless, there’s some good news for lovers because the spin-off of Bleach”Burn The Witch” will be releasing this year.

Burn The Witch is an anime film that will be a version of the manga One-shot. The manga is a spin-off for Bleach. Tite Kubo is the author of the manga series.

Bleach Spin-off, Burn the Witch Anime Plot Details:

Recently, on Saturday a week, as a part of the 20th-anniversary job of Bleach, a short teaser was published. In this brief teaser, we must see the first expression of the Anime Burn the Witch.

As per the brief teaser, we get to see the two main protagonists. The two lead witches Noel Niihashi and Spangcole Ninny. We even get to see a brief glimpse of the dragons; The dragons play a very crucial role in the story of this Anime.

Burn the Witch won’t be a direct followup of Bleach, but they will be set in precisely the same universe. Considering that the Anime is a spin-off for Bleach, Hence, all the events in the film will be set in the background of this Bleach Universe.

The story of the Anime will probably be around two Witches, Noel Niihashi and Nini Spangle. Both of them work for a society in Reverse London.

The community in which the witches operate is called as the Western Branch of Soul Society. As of now, just very little information is available about the storyline of Burn The Witch.

Burn The Witch Release Date Details

As of this moment, there isn’t any official information regarding the official launch dates and updates of the anime film adaptation. But we could expect it to release sometime around the fall this year only. The manga was released this season in summer.

And we can expect the arcade adaptation picture Burn The Witch, the spin-off for Bleach to release near October this year. To be exact, we could expect the Anime to launch anytime around the fall of 2020.

The manga is available on VIZ Media to read. At the same time, we can expect the anime adaptation to launch on Crunchyroll this past year.

Burn The Witch Cast:

The 2 primary outcomes of the arcade Burn, The Witch, are Noel Niihashi and Nini Spangle.

Yuina Yamada will be the voice supporting Noel. Meanwhile, the Asami Tano will voice as Nini.

Trailer: