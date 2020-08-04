Bryan Callen has denied allegations from four women of rape and sexual misconduct.

- Advertisement -

Actor and comedian Bryan Callen has denied allegations from 4 women of rape and sexual misconduct.

The TV actor has been accused by fellow actors and comedians, in addition to a former worker of American Attire.

On Friday (July 31), the Los Angeles Times revealed a report together with the allegations, which span 21 years.

Callen’s former MADtv co-star Katherine Fiore Tigerman stated the actor had raped her in 1999. She claimed he had held her down and ignored her pleas for him to cease. Callen advised the Occasions the allegation was “demonstrably false” and that they’d “BOTH agreed to have intercourse”.

One other actor, Claire Ganshert, stated she had had a four-year affair with Callen, whereas he was married and that he had told her in 2016 that ladies have an “organic, primal need to be raped.” Callen denied her claims and stated she was “mud-slinging,” so she may “get her to identify within the press.”

Comic Tiffany King alleged that, in 2017, he had supplied her stage money and time in trade for oral intercourse. Callen denied ever providing stage time in trade for intercourse.

Rachel Inexperienced, a former American Attire worker, additionally alleged that, in 2009, Callen had pinned her towards the wall of a dressing room and kissed her. Callen has denied forcing himself on Inexperienced or any woman.

In a press release given to the Occasions, Callen denied the entire claims. “Let me be very clear: I’ve by no means raped, compelled myself upon any girl nor supplied to commerce stage time for intercourse. EVER.

“I do know the reality. And I can solely maintain my head up excessive, stay true to myself, my household, my viewers and know that I cannot permit the cancel tradition to subvert what I do know and as importantly, what they know, is the reality.”

He shared an analogous assertion on Twitter after the report had been revealed. Within the social media assertion, nevertheless, he added: “The horrific and false allegations originated in at this time’s LA TIMES will probably be addressed intimately in a particular Saturday night time version of my podcast TFATK [The Fighter And The Kid] tomorrow.”

Callen was one of many authentic cast members on Fox’s MADtv in 1995 and went on to look in Frasier, Intercourse And The Metropolis, How I Met Your Mother, and extra. He most not too long ago performed Coach Mellor within the series The Goldbergs and the spin-off Schooled.