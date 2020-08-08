Breathe Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

- Advertisement -

After an amazing season two, Breathe: Into the Shadows has come to a shocking decision, but you may need that end explained.

Right now, there are not many Indian tv series that are larger or better than the Breathe franchise.

The crime thriller series got off to a flying start after its premiere back in 2018 and it’s safe to say season two, Breath: Into the Shadows, has lived up to all expectations.

Let’s be honest, that finale was insane and had more twists and turns than an M. Night Shyamalan movie — here is our ending explained for Breathe season two.

WHO IS J IN BREATHE: INTO THE SHADOWS?

J is Avinash’s alter ego, who is hellbent on destroying those he deems responsible for damaging him previously.

After experiencing trauma in his 22, this new/old personality was born as part of the split personality syndrome of Avinash he developed. He can be manipulative, scheming, and violent, which makes him the most dangerous villains in the whole franchise and a threat to everybody.

We don’t know a lot about how both interact with one another and if there are certain triggers’ that allow J to take over control of the entire body of Avinash. It seems like the only way in which we can tell if it is Avinash or J in the helm is with J, through their walking. So, keep a lookout for how he’s currently walking.

WHAT DOES C-16 MEAN IN BREATHE SEASON 2?

In the time of writing, we are yet to uncover exactly what C-16 implies, but we think this is code for a jail-break or assassination.

After we see Kabir catch Avinash (at this stage, it is J), he is taken to a psychiatric center. His newly acquitted spouse comes to see him and he’s adamant that J hasn’t taken control over a year.

But he slides a sheet of paper to Shirley using the expression-16′ onto it (also the name of the episode). Whilst we don’t receive a clear answer as to what this implies, it is most likely a code to do with an upcoming escape attempt.

Could C-16 be a particular part of the facility with a weak spot, or is it the ID number to get an inmate he will kill/ask for help?

IS IT J OR AVINASH AT THE END?

At the last scene of Breathe: Into the Shadows, we watch J limping his way down the corridor of the psychiatric facility.

We see the corridor walking down, as the season 2 finale includes a close. The only issue is that something is wrong with his walk, he’s limping…It is J!

It follows that not merely was he lying around Abha about J taking control however that J himself is so powerful that he has taken control of the human body. This explains the cryptic C-16 notice which is now almost definitely an escape strategy — but I like the hit/help from another inmate theory.

We can’t wait for the next season of Breathe and will bring you updates on when it will launch when data is confirmed, so keep checking back in!