Breathe Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Update !!!

Breathe Season 2: Breathe web series is one of those blockbusters and among the shows that are a massive success in addition to the streaming service it is available on. Amazon Prime Video since its opening has become popular among people because of popular shows that are first and its vast library. One is Breathe whose period 2 generated a firestorm on the internet as it’s release. Keep on reading to get acquainted with all the details.

The Release Date of Breathe Season 2:

Season 2 can be titled as Breathe Into The Shadows. This variant dropped on July 10, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

The cast of Breathe Season 1 and 2:

The cast of season 1 included Hrishikesh Joshi, Amit Sadh, R Madhavan, and Neena Kulkarni.

The season 2 stars Abhishek Bachchan as Avinash Sabharwal, Nithya Menon playing the role of Abha Sabharwal, Amit Sadh playing the role of Kabir Sawant, Ivana Kaur playing the role of Siya Sabharwal, Resham Shrivardhan in the role of Gayatri Mishra, Hrishikesh Joshi as Prakash Kamble, Srikant Verma at the role of Jaiprakash, Plabita Borthakur at the role of Meghna Verma, Siyami Kher as Shirley, Sunil Gupta as Tejinder Singh and Shradha Kaul at the Function of Zeba Rizvi.

The Storyline of the Breathe Season 2:

According to the narrative, The character of Avinash Sabharwal played by Abhishek Bachchan suffers from a split personality disorder. It’s triggered because of a childhood injury. Season 2 sees the close of the story of Avinash Sabharwal who’s sent to a mental asylum at the end of the series for his treatment. Also, the founders are planning for the best responses to the cliffhanger Breath season 2. The seasons can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.