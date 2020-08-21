Breathe Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

Sidharth Shukla fans are eagerly waiting for July 31, 2020. Why do you ask? The actor’s much-awaited song’Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ withe Neha Sharma is all set to drop.

Sidharth Shukla lately watched Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh starrer Breathe to the shadows and is quite impressed with it.

Sidharth Shukla recently tweeted, “Damn…did not anticipate that spin. #BreatheSeason2 on @PrimeVideoIN blew my thoughts…exceptional acting by everyone… @juniorbachchan was phenomenal”

In the tweet, Sidharth Shukla said that he did not expect the twist and it shook his head. Also, he loved the acting of other co-stars and Abhishek Bachchan.

Breathe: Into The Shadows is a psychological thriller that gets your heart racing like you’re swimming with the whale sharks. At 1 moment, you are going through emotional chaos and in the other, you are thrilled as if you’re part of the story if the plot is playing to your fears.

On the work front, Fans of Sidharth Shukla are waiting for his music video Dil Ko Karaar Aaya opposite Neha Sharma.