Breathe Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

Amazon Prime Video’s popular internet series Twist is back with its second season ‘Breath Into The Shadows’ indicating the digital introduction of Bollywood celebrity Abhishek Bachchan. The series also marks the electronic debut of South celebrity Nithya Menen along with Sayami Kher. Breathe Into The Shadows, led by Mayank Sharma, is set to launch on July 10. Additionally, Read – VIDEO: Abhishek Bachchan Expresses Gratitude Towards Everyone Who Wished Him Speedy Recovery

Breathe Into The Shadows also celebrities Amit Sadh, who had been lauded for his performance at the first chapter of this show, will reprise his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant in the upcoming chapter of this series. The series has been written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, and Mayank. Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan Ultimately Beats Coronavirus, Tests Negative And Gets Discharged; Abhishek Bachchan Is Still Admitted

We are delighted to attract an all-new avatar of Breathe,” said Mayank, who directed season one.

“While each character in the series has its own story to tell, audiences will discover just how intriguingly those storylines eventually secure interwoven. With this new chapter, I am excited to take the audience on a brand new roller-coaster journey of emotions and thrills that’ll leave you gasping for breath,” he added.

“We’re confident our clients will adore this edge-of-the-seat psychological thriller across India and beyond,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, the OTT platform streaming the sequence.

The first season of Breathe was led by celebrity R. Madhavan. The series, published in 2018, captured the lines of black and white with a father who goes to extreme extents to conserve the life span of his son’s narrative. It featured Neelima Kulkarni and Sapna Pabbi.